Half of Wisconsin Counties Have COVID-19 Cases

Officials caution that it will be confirmed everywhere. 707 total cases in Wisconsin.

COVID-19 is continuing to spread across Wisconsin and its spread in already infected communities is accelerating. There are now positive COVID-19 cases in 37 of the 72 Wisconsin counties. Nine deaths have been reported, including six in Milwaukee County.

State public health officials have warned that the rest of Wisconsin will eventually see the disease, if it’s not already.

“As testing expands, as this evolves, you’re going to see cases all across the state of Wisconsin,” said Department of Health Services (DHS) Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on March 20th. “Counties all across the state should expect to see cases in their counties.”

“We have a limited window into the number of cases,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, on March 23rd. The state has a four-tier system for who should get tested and individuals exhibiting mild symptoms may never be tested.

The number of counties with over 10 cases continues to grow. Dane, Fond du Lac, Kenosha, La Crosse, Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington and Waukesha each have over 10 cases. Dane has over 100 and Milwaukee has over 300.

The latest data release from DHS, current as of 9 p.m. Wednesday night, shows that the state has 707 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s the second biggest one-day increase, trailing yesterday’s 128 case increase by six cases.

The state reported 11,583 negative people have now tested negative for the disease, an increase of 1,616 over yesterday. It’s the third biggest one-day increase since the reporting started.

The state reported eight deaths in its daily update, but the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner announced an additional death as this article was being written.

Data

All case data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported as of 9 p.m. the previous evening.

Charts and Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results

Test Results Number of People Negative 11583 Positive 707 Deaths 8

Number of Positive Results by County