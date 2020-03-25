State Has Biggest One-Day Jump in COVID-19 Cases

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s confirmed case count for COVID-19 continues to rise.

The Department of Health Services reported 585 cases Wednesday, up from 457 Tuesday. The 128 case increase is the biggest one day jump reported by the state, beating the previous high of 100.

The number of people testing negative rose to 10,089 from 8,237 Tuesday, also the highest day-over-day increase and an indicator that more private labs are processing tests.

Unfortunately, the number of deaths is rising as well. The state reported six deaths Wednesday, an increase of one over the prior day, but shortly before the data was released Milwaukee County reported a city resident had died from the disease in their home.

The state case data is from 9 p.m. Tuesday evening. Milwaukee County, as of 6:00 a.m., is already reporting an additional 27 cases. Another update is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Even if the state had instantaneous data on the number of tests, it wouldn’t be the complete picture. There aren’t enough tests to test everyone showing symptoms. Labs are instructed to use a four-tier system that prioritizes those hospitalized and healthcare workers to determine what tests to process.

The accelerating growth rate in the number of positive cases does not mean that social distancing efforts are not working. In many cases, the test results aren’t available until at least 24 hours after a sample is taken and individuals can take up to 14 days to exhibit the first symptoms of the disease. That lag time in exhibiting symptoms is why public health officials are requesting people stay at home whenever possible and stay six feet from individuals that aren’t members of their household.

“Even if we do everything right, we might see a doubling in the near future,” said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases, during a Tuesday afternoon media briefing.

That includes observing a “safer at home” order from the state that went into effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday. “We need folks to take the safer at home order I signed today seriously,” said Governor Tony Evers yesterday. The Governor has repeated a regular message of “stay at home” during each of his media briefings.

“Keeping our healthcare system from becoming overwhelmed is our number one priority,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “We need you to be in as physical contact with as few people as possible.”

Data

All case data are laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported as of 9 p.m. the previous evening.

Charts & Maps

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results

Test Results Number of People Negative 10089 Positive 585 Deaths 6

Number of Positive Results by County

Wisconsin County Total Cases Total Deaths Bayfield 1 0 Brown 3 0 Calumet 1 0 Chippewa 1 0 Columbia 5 0 Dane 88 1 Dodge 3 0 Douglas 4 0 Dunn 1 0 Eau Claire 5 0 Fond du Lac 18 1 Grant 1 0 Green 1 0 Iowa 3 0 Jefferson 5 0 Kenosha 14 0 La Crosse 10 0 Marathon 1 0 Milwaukee 290 3 Monroe 1 0 Outagamie 4 0 Ozaukee 20 1 Pierce 3 0 Racine 7 0 Rock 4 0 Sauk 6 0 Sheboygan 7 0 St. Croix 4 0 Walworth 5 0 Washington 21 0 Waukesha 42 0 Winnebago 5 0 Wood 1 0 Total 585 6

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.