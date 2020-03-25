23 Advisory Votes on Gerrymandering

9 counties, 14 municipalities in state will have referendums in spring election.

Thanks to grassroots organizing all across the state, voters in many places will have an opportunity to cast a ballot on a non-binding referendum to ban gerrymandering.

Voters in the following nine counties will see a referendum on nonpartisan, independent redistricting on their ballot:

Marquette County

Milwaukee County

Monroe County

Pierce County

Portage County

Rock County

St. Croix County

Trempealeau County

Wood County

Voters in the following seven communities in Vilas County also will see this referendum question on their ballots:

Eagle River

Presque Isle

Arbor Vitae

Boulder Junction

Lac du Flambeau

Phelps

Plum Lake

And voters in the following seven communities in Oneida County will also have the referendum:

Hazelhurst

Pine Lake

Woodruff

Lake Tomahawk

Rhinelander

Pelican

Crescent