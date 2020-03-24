Summerfest Postponed Until September

Due to COVID-19 outbreak, festival leaders moving it to three weekends in September.

Summerfest, Milwaukee’s multi-day music festival along the city’s lakefront, will be postponed until September because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.

The 11-day music festival was supposed to be June 24-July 5, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, festival organizers have decided to move it to Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.

“In the interest of safety and cooperation with artists, Summerfest 2020 will move … The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love,” a statement on Summerfest’s official Twitter account reads.

Tickets purchased for Summerfest’s original dates can be used during the rescheduled dates, the statement reads.

This year’s scheduled performers included Justin Bieber, the Dave Matthews Band, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Chris Stapleton and Blink-182, among others. Information about rescheduled performances will be shared “soon,” according to the statement.

Editor’s note: Andrea Anderson and David Hyland contributed to this report.

Summerfest Postponed To September was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.