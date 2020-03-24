Summerfest Postponed Until September
Due to COVID-19 outbreak, festival leaders moving it to three weekends in September.
Summerfest, Milwaukee’s multi-day music festival along the city’s lakefront, will be postponed until September because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced Monday.
The 11-day music festival was supposed to be June 24-July 5, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak, festival organizers have decided to move it to Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.
“In the interest of safety and cooperation with artists, Summerfest 2020 will move … The new dates provide the best possible option to deliver the Summerfest experience our fans and sponsors have grown to love,” a statement on Summerfest’s official Twitter account reads.
Tickets purchased for Summerfest’s original dates can be used during the rescheduled dates, the statement reads.
— Summerfest (@Summerfest) March 23, 2020
This year’s scheduled performers included Justin Bieber, the Dave Matthews Band, Guns ‘N’ Roses, Chris Stapleton and Blink-182, among others. Information about rescheduled performances will be shared “soon,” according to the statement.
Editor’s note: Andrea Anderson and David Hyland contributed to this report.
Summerfest Postponed To September was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
