Kelly far behind in third party campaign spending in state Supreme Count race.

Outside election spending by special interest groups topped $1.1 million as of Monday morning in the Wisconsin Supreme Court race.

Groups supporting Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky have doled out about $1,067,850. Groups backing incumbent Justice Dan Kelly have spent about $47,060. That’s a nearly 23 to 1 advantage for groups supporting Karofsky. The election is about two weeks away, on April 7.

Karofsky has backing from Democratic contributors and outside groups and Kelly has support from GOP contributors and groups.

Groups backing Karofsky were:

A Better Wisconsin Together Political Fund has spent $700,000 on digital ads;

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) has spent about $252,800 through two entities – here and here – on canvassing, texting, and digital ads;

Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin – C4 – has spent about $64,925 on robocalls and online ads;

Wisconsin Conservation Voters IE Committee has spent $50,000 on online ads;

Voces de la Frontera has spent about $170 on robocalls and digital ads.

Outside groups supporting Kelly were:

Wisconsin Family Action has spent about $24,170 on postage;

Americans for Prosperity has spent $22,900 on canvassing and printing.

