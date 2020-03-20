First City of Milwaukee COVID-19 Death Reported

Case is Milwaukee County's first death, third in the state.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner‘s Office announced via Twitter Friday morning that it was investigating the first death in the county related COVID-19.

The 66-year-old was a Milwaukee resident and had been hospitalized since March 16th. Underlying health conditions are believed to be a factor.

It marks the third Wisconsin death related to the coronavirus. The first death was a man in his 50s in Fond du Lac County. The second was a man in his 90s in Ozaukee County.

“Our hearts go out to all the loved ones affected by these deaths, and to all those suffering from this virus,” said Governor Tony Evers in a statement announcing the first two deaths. “We are committed to fighting the spread of COVID-19 in Wisconsin and I want to recognize the hard work and bravery of our nurses, doctors, state health officials, and all those on the front lines in the effort to save lives. Together we will get through this historic health challenge.”

The state reported 155 cases in 21 counties at its 2 p.m. update Thursday, continuing a trend of exponential daily growth. The number of counties impacted 50 percent. That number will continue to rise Friday when reported by the state, Rock County reported its first case Thursday afternoon.

As of Friday morning, Milwaukee County’s online tracker reported 88 cases of the virus in the county, including 63 in the city.