106 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Cases continue to grow, as does the rate of growth.

As expected, the number of people testing positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continues to grow. The state’s total now stands at 106.

A total of 1,577 tests have come back negative according to data posted on the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) website.

The positive and negative totals are up from 72 and 1,038 yesterday.

Milwaukee County now has 47 positive cases, up from 40 yesterday.

The trend suggests the number of cases is rising faster in Milwaukee County than statewide, increasing nearly seven-fold in Milwaukee County from 7 positive cases Sunday to 47 today, versus about a three-fold increase for the state, from 33 positive cases Sunday to 108 today.

Governor Tony Evers and DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm continue to issue orders designed to slow down the transmission of coronavirus. Today’s order includes restricting child care centers to no more than 10 staff members and 50 children at a time.

“Child care is an essential service for many of the folks working on the front lines to provide healthcare and vital services to our communities during the COVID-19 outbreak,” said Gov. Evers. “This is another step forward to ensure that service continues, while protecting our child care providers who are going above and beyond their regular duties to support our families, communities, and state.”

On Tuesday, Evers announced the restriction of public gatherings to no more than 10 people. A statewide order also closed bars and restaurants to in-house patronage, a move mirroring one already implemented by 11 Milwaukee County municipalities and many other states.

The capacity and dining restrictions came after the state had restricted crowds to no more than 50 on Monday.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the state’s Madison lab was capable of testing 400 specimens daily, seven days a week. “We have a decent number of supplies currently, but the supply chain is fragile,” said Dr. Allen Bateman, Assistant Director of the Communicable Disease Division at the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene at UW-Madison. “We’re definitely not going to run out today or tomorrow.” He said DHS would continue to be selective in what cases it tests.

Other labs in the state, including a lab in Milwaukee capable of testing 100 specimens per day, offer additional capacity.

Wisconsin COVID-19 Test Results

Test Results Number of People as of 3/17/2020 Negative 1577 Positive 106

Number of Positive Results by County

Wisconsin County Total Cases as of 3/17/2020 Pierce 1 La Crosse 1 Kenosha* 4 Milwaukee* 47 Sheboygan 4 Washington 2 Fond du Lac 12 Outagamie 1 Racine 1 Dane* 23 Brown 1 Wood 1 Winnebago 3 Waukesha 5 Total 106

* An asterisk indicates community spread has been identified.