One had recovered and 504 negative tests. Cases and testing resources continue to grow.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

There are 46 active cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin according to the latest figures from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. Milwaukee County has had 13 positive cases.

A total of 504 negative tests have been administered and one individual has recovered according to figures provided on a conference call with Governor Tony Evers and Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm.

The state’s ability to process test kits is increasing. A state-run lab in Madison can now process 400 specimens per day, said Dr. Ryan Westergaard, Chief Medical Officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases.

Mayor Tom Barrett reported a city-run lab, the only other public testing lab in the state, could process up to 30 tests a day as of March 11th.

Private hospitals are increasing their capacity as well said Westergaard. Palm said drive-thru testing was being explored.

Westergaard estimates that the public and private testing capacity could be as high as 800 tests per day at this point. “It’s difficult to get a precise number,” said Westergaard. He said more labs continue to come online and increase their capacity.

“There is no need to test people that are not having symptoms,” said Westergaard. He said individuals experiencing common cold symptoms that don’t work in health also likely don’t need to be tested. All individuals experiencing any level of sickness are asked to stay home.

Number of Positive Results by County