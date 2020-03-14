State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill
Relief bill supported by Trump, passed overwhelmingly, state's 4 GOP Congressmen vote no.
The U.S. House early Saturday morning approved an emergency stimulus package to combat the coronavirus pandemic after President Donald Trump signaled his support for the bill.
The multi-billion dollar package aims to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by a new coronavirus, and mitigate its economic effects as fears of recession loom.
The bill — the Families First Coronavirus Response Act — passed 363-40, with overwhelming bipartisan support. The 40 votes against the bill were all Republicans, including all of Wisconsin’s Republican members of Congress — Reps. Mike Gallagher, Glenn Grothman, Jim Sensenbrenner, and Bryan Steil. Democratic Reprepresentatives Ron Kind, Gwen Moore, and Mark Pocan all voted in favor. The House’s only independent lawmaker, Michigan Rep. Justin Amash, voted “present” on the bill. Another 26 lawmakers did not vote.
“It took longer than expected for some folks to put #FamiliesFirst, but we did it,” Pocan (D-Black Earth) tweeted after the vote. “A lot still to be done about addressing the spread of this outbreak. But today we took a massive step forward to protecting working families while we do.”
The House bill would provide free access to tests for the virus, including for those without health insurance. It would also give workers affected by the virus paid family and sick leave, boost unemployment benefits, strengthen government food programs for children, older people and those with low incomes and help states meet expenses for Medicaid, the government insurance program for the poor.
“The three most important parts of this bill are testing, testing, testing,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said in a news conference ahead of the vote. “We can only defeat this outbreak if we have an accurate determination of its scale and scope so that we can pursue the precise, science-based response that is necessary.”
Pelosi was engaged in intense negotiations over the bill with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and congressional Republicans ahead of the vote. Trump tweeted his support for the measure ahead of its passage.
“I fully support H.R. 6201: Families First CoronaVirus Response Act,” he wrote. “I encourage all Republicans and Democrats to come together and VOTE YES! … Look forward to signing the final Bill, ASAP!”
The legislation will now move to the Senate, which is expected to take it up next week.
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) tweeted Thursday that the Senate would cancel its scheduled recess next week to consider “bipartisan” stimulus legislation.
But he signaled in a statement Saturday that Senate passage of the final bill was likely. “Of course, Senators will need to carefully review the version just passed by the House. But I believe the vast majority of Senators in both parties will agree we should act swiftly to secure relief for American workers, families, and small businesses,” McConnell said.
In a letter sent Thursday to members of the House, Pelosi urged quick congressional action as schools and businesses shut down and shifted online to slow the spread of the virus.
“Time is of the essence,” she wrote. “During this time of crisis, the strong and steady leadership of our members working together is urgently needed.”
On Friday, CDC’s website cited 1,629 confirmed and presumptive positive coronavirus cases in the United States, and 41 deaths caused by the virus. The CDC reported that COVID-19 had been reported in 46 states and Washington, D.C.
Trump signed an $8.3 billion spending package last week to combat the virus, and Pelosi said the House is poised to take up a third emergency response bill soon. Also last week, House lawmakers rebuffed a Trump administration request to cut funding for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amid the coronavirus crisis.
States Newsroom reporter Robin Bravender contributed to this report.
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- Second Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Discovered in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 14th, 2020
- Legislators Take No Action on Pandemic - Melanie Conklin - Mar 14th, 2020
- State’s Republicans Oppose Coronavirus Bill - Allison Stevens - Mar 14th, 2020
- 27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- Governor Evers directs WisDOT to issue COVID-19 Relief Effort Supply Permits - Wisconsin Department of Transportation - Mar 14th, 2020
- Washington County Begins Emergency Protocols to Mitigate COVID-19 Spread - Washington County - Mar 14th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Updates Regarding COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 14th, 2020
- 19 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Shamane Mills - Mar 14th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Mandates Closing All K-12 Schools - WPR Staff - Mar 14th, 2020
- WAUMC cancels all worship, church activities from March 15 – 29; includes Milwaukee Hot Club performance - Wauwatosa Avenue United Methodist Church - Mar 14th, 2020
- First Coronavirus (COVID-19) Case Confirmed in the City of Milwaukee - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 13th, 2020
- Giannis Pledges $100,000 for Fiserv Workers - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Public Schools close effective Monday, March 16, 2020 - Milwaukee Public Schools - Mar 13th, 2020
- Dining: Bars, Restaurants and COVID-19 - Graham Kilmer - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Ballet’s PUSH. performance cancelled - Milwaukee Ballet - Mar 13th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Directs DHS to Mandate Statewide Closure of All K-12 Wisconsin Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Preparing for COVID-19 Outbreak - Corri Hess - Mar 13th, 2020
- Senator Baldwin Helps Introduce Bill to Expand Free Coronavirus Testing - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows - Dominique Paul Noth - Mar 13th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling All Performances Through March 23 Due to EverIncreasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 13th, 2020
- Op Ed: How You Can Prevent Spread of COVID-19 - State Sen. Jennifer Shilling - Mar 13th, 2020
- Blood donation appointments, local community blood drives being canceled due to concerns about coronavirus - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Area School Districts to Close - Press Release - Mar 13th, 2020
- City Hall: Public Meeting, Courthouse Cancelations Begin - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 13th, 2020
- Alice Cooper Postpones Spring 2020 Tour - Wisconsin Center District - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele Issues Proclamation About COVID-19 - County Executive Chris Abele - Mar 13th, 2020
- Johnson Spokesman Addresses Coronavirus Precautions - U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson - Mar 13th, 2020
- Evers Addresses COVID-19 in Wisconsin - Melanie Conklin - Mar 13th, 2020
- Milwaukee Repertory Theater to Suspend all Performances and Public Events Through April 5, 2020 - Milwaukee Repertory Theater - Mar 13th, 2020
- Pocan Receives CDC Answers on Coronavirus Testing Capacity - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 13th, 2020
- Statement from Marcus Performing Arts Center - Marcus Performing Arts Center - Mar 12th, 2020
- An urgent message regarding First Stage performance schedule due to COVID-19 - First Stage - Mar 12th, 2020
- UWM cancels all study abroad programs; Foundation employee tests negative for coronavirus - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 12th, 2020
- Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Cancels March 19th Neighborhood Night and Postpones April 4th Birthday Party - Betty Brinn Children’s Museum - Mar 12th, 2020
- Elections Commission Takes Action on COVID-19 Issues for April 7 and May 12 Elections - Wisconsin Elections Commission - Mar 12th, 2020
- The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra is Canceling March 13-15 Performances at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Due to Ever-Increasing Concerns Over the Spread of the COVID-19 Virus - Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra - Mar 12th, 2020
- Milwaukee Health Department issues guidelines for travel and mass gatherings - City of Milwaukee Health Department - Mar 12th, 2020
- Lakefront Brewery Closing to the Public Until Further Notice - Lakefront Brewery - Mar 12th, 2020
- Two Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Dane County - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Coronavirus Testing Capacity Shortage Explained - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- 54th Annual Shamrock Club of Wisconsin St. Patrick’s Day Parade has been Canceled - Westown Association - Mar 12th, 2020
- Universities Make Changes in Face of COVID-19 - Rich Kremer - Mar 12th, 2020
- Gov. Evers Declares Public Health Emergency Due to COVID-19 - Gov. Tony Evers - Mar 12th, 2020
- Pocan: Military Bases Abroad Possibly Lack Coronavirus Test Kits - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 12th, 2020
- City Hall: Milwaukee Preparing for the Arrival of Coronavirus - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM to suspend in-person classes after spring break, until April 10 - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 11th, 2020
- Three Additional Cases of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 11th, 2020
- In Letter to Trump, Baldwin and Senate Democrats Call for Coronavirus Economic Response Focused on Helping Workers and Families Most Harmed - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 11th, 2020
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020