27 Cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin

Six in Milwaukee County. State’s total up to 27 as of Saturday afternoon.

By , Wisconsin Public Radio - Mar 14th, 2020 04:05 pm
3D medical illustration of 2019 Novel Coronavirus. Image by https://www.scientificanimations.com [CC BY-SA (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)]

The total number of cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose to 27 as of Saturday afternoon, according to the state Department of Health Services.

The increase in cases has jumped by eight since Friday afternoon, with four new cases in Milwaukee County.

The total number of cases as of Saturday afternoon are:

  • Six cases in Dane County
  • Six cases in Fond du Lac County
  • Six cases in Milwaukee County
  • One case in Pierce County
  • One case in Racine County
  • Three cases in Sheboygan County
  • Three cases in Waukesha County
  • One case in Winnebago

Now that more labs are able to test for COVID-19, Wisconsin clinicians can order tests without public health approval, according to the DHS website.

To stay healthy, the department suggests people wash their hands often, cover their coughs and sneezes, and stay home when sick.

Amid the spread of the disease, Gov. Tony Evers Friday ordered all public schools in the state to close in hopes of slowing the spread of the illness. The governor’s move will affect nearly a million students and their families. Earlier in the week, the governor declared a public health emergency.

Listen to the WPR report here.

Number Of COVID-19 Cases Rises To 27 In Wisconsin was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.

Categories: Health, Politics, Wisconsin Public Radio

