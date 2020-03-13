Milwaukee Arts Groups Suspending Shows
Milwaukee Rep closed till April 5, Florentine Opera going digital, others cancelling.
Given the public health emergency declared by Wisconsin Gov.Tony Evers due to the global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Milwaukee Repertory Theatre will be closed for all public events and performances March 13 to April 5. This includes the flat cancellation of Antonio’s Song, a world premiere in the Rep’s Stiemke Theater.
All performing groups with subscription audiences are responding with special COVID-19 steps and a variety of cancellations, refunds and performance shifts explained by email to their audiences. But the Florentine Opera has pulled off the most innovative response.
It has canceled for the public all four performances of The Tragedy of Carmen March 13, 15, 20 and 22 at Wilson Hall of the Marcus Performing Arts Center, but it is offering a digital capture of the production on the Florentine web site for all ticket holders, working with noted local expert in video conferencing, Studio Gear. All ticket holders for Carmen will be notified of how and where to get the recorded version on their home computers. The Florentine will continue a select by invitation opening night for sponsors and dinner guests for today, March 13. Check at florentineopera.org
The Rep meanwhile will offer options to ticket holders for its ongoing productions of Eclipsed, Chasing Dem Blues and the upcoming Hootenanny.
The Milwaukee Opera Theatre has canceled Preludes, which was supposed to open March 20 and run for seven performances. First Stage‘s performances of The Legend of Rock, Paper, Scissors through March 29, has been cancelled. New productions planned by many groups starting March 28 will be re-evaluated about openings and runs according to where the pandemic and the disaster orders stand.
Frankly Music’s Monday, March 16 concert has been rescheduled to Monday, May 11. The performance remains at Wisconsin Lutheran College.
The Milwaukee Art Museum announced that “as of Monday, March 16, all events will be canceled for 30 days—through Tuesday, April 14. This includes Gallery Talks, lectures, docent-led tours, school tours, docent trainings, Junior Docent graduations, exhibition previews, including the Pauline Parker opening, MAM After Dark, Yoga, Color Wheels, Stitch 2-Gather, Easter Brunch, Support Group meetings, and more.”
The Villa Terrace and Charles Allis Art Museums are closed through March.
If you have tickets for or are planning to attend any arts or entertainment event in the next few weeks, you would be well advised to check with that group to see if the event has been cancelled.
