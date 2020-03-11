State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19
Officials plan for worker shortages, potential polling place closures.
Election officials in Wisconsin are making contingency plans for what they’ll do if polling places are closed due to concerns over the novel coronavirus. The virus has complicated the jobs of local clerks ahead of Wisconsin’s April 7 presidential primary.
“We’ve certainly heard from clerks that there are poll workers who are concerned about being poll workers, about exposing themselves to a potential threat,” said Meagan Wolfe, administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
Wolfe spoke Tuesday at the Governor’s Conference on Emergency Management and Homeland Security in Wisconsin Dells, addressing concerns about cyber attacks on U.S. elections. But she acknowledged that COVID-19 has been front and center for election workers in recent weeks.
“That planning that the clerks have been doing, and that exercising of their plans over the last couple of years are very applicable to a health concern as well,” Wolfe said.
Wisconsin’s election system is extremely decentralized, with 1,850 municipalities each responsible for their own elections. About two-thirds of Wisconsin’s municipal clerks work part-time. There are about 2,800 polling places in the state, and about 30,000 poll workers needed for a general election, Wolfe said.
Wisconsin has seen an increase in absentee voting in recent years, and it’s possible COVID-19 fears will further drive that number up. But because increases were already expected, clerks have already planned for more absentee ballots, Wolfe said.
The state Elections Commission will hold a webinar next week with local officials.
“We want to again make sure they have robust contingency plans that address health concerns as well as the wide variety of contingencies that they need to plan for on election day,” Wolfe said.
Listen to the WPR report here.
Wisconsin’s Election Clerks Prepare COVID-19 Contingency Plans was originally published by Wisconsin Public Radio.
More about the Coronavirus Outbreak
- State’s Election Clerks Prepare for COVID-19 - Rob Mentzer - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Employee Tested for Coronavirus - Alana Watson - Mar 11th, 2020
- UWM Foundation employee tested for coronavirus; spring break extended - University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee - Mar 10th, 2020
- Wisconsin Ginseng Festival Cancelled - Rob Mentzer - Mar 10th, 2020
- Coronavirus Could Hit State Economy Harder - Erik Gunn - Mar 10th, 2020
- Third Case of COVID-19 Confirmed in Wisconsin - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Mar 10th, 2020
- Milwaukee St. Patrick’s Day Parade Still Planned for Saturday, March 14 - Westown Association - Mar 9th, 2020
- DFI Reminds Investors to Beware of Con Artists Looking to Profit from Fear and Uncertainty Related to COVID-19 - Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions - Mar 9th, 2020
- Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin urges blood donation to maintain adequate blood supply as coronavirus outbreak continues - Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin - Mar 9th, 2020
- Coronavirus Likely to Hit Milwaukee, Officials Say - Corri Hess - Mar 6th, 2020
- Op Ed: Coronavirus and Candor - Bill Kaplan - Mar 4th, 2020
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Calls on Insurance Companies to Put People over Junk Plan Profits Amidst Coronavirus Concerns - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Mar 3rd, 2020
- Pocan Questions Removal of COVID-19 Cases Tested from CDC Website - U.S. Rep Mark Pocan - Mar 2nd, 2020