One is a massive trailer for smoked meats, the other two are pioneers in the side by side sale of Mexican, Greek and American fare.

TK’s Smokn’ Smoke House

TK’s Smokin’ Smoke House, a new food trailer, will open Saturday in Brewers Hill at 340 W. Reservoir Ave., outside Lounge 340.

According to a business license application filed with the City of Milwaukee, the new food truck will serve “Ribs, Chicken, Pork, Beef, Fish.”

The Facebook page for TK’s Smokn’ Smokehouse shows the business will operate out of a rather large mustard yellow trailer. The owners, Tony Taylor and Kamesha Lewis-Taylor, did not respond to a request for comment.

The food trucks inaugural service will also be a celebration of the one year anniversary for Lounge 340, according to a Facebook post. The lounge is hookah bar that does cocktails and pub food, as Urban Milwaukee has previously reported. Lewis-Taylor is co-owner of Lounge 340 with Patrice Dickerson.

Los Tres Jaroches Gyros and Tacos

Sometimes you want a gyro. Sometimes you want tacos. Heck, sometimes you want both.

Well, thanks to Gustavo Adolfo Mazaba Mendoza, you can have your cake and eat it too.

Mendoza will open Los Tres Jaroches Gyros and Tacos according to a business license Mendoza filed with the City of Milwaukee. And a menu filed with the application shows the food truck will serve a number of Mexican classics like tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, gyros, burritos and chimichangas. But, curveball, it will also sell polish sausage, gyros and hamburgers.

Mendoza could not be reached for comment. But his business application shows that you can expect to find his truck at N. 50th St. and W. Burleigh St., at S. 9th St. and W. Oklahoma Ave. and N. 55th St. and W. Center St..

Mexicano Express

It appears Mendoza’s vision for the sale of American and Mexican fare side by side is also shared by one Gildardo Gonzalez.

Gonzalez is the owner of the food truck Mexicano Express. Gonzalez’s truck boasts a rather large menu. Including many classic Mexican offerings: multiple kinds of tacos, tortas and burritos; Entrees like fajitas, enchiladas, Bistec ala Mexicana, flautas and tostadas. They will also serve four different sandwiches, including a Philly Cheese Steak, eight different burgers. And, it should be noted, Mexicano Express will also sell gyros.

Gonzalez could not be reached for comment. But, according to the business application, you’ll be able to find his truck at S. 34th St. and W. Burnham St., S. 34th St. and W. Lincoln Ave. or S. 35th St. and W. Lincoln Ave.