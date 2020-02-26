Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Wine drinking is one of the best ways to enjoy yourself in Milwaukee. Going out and sipping wine is a great opportunity to relax and unwind after a busy day at work. Wine bars also allow you to enjoy great food.

Wine bars have a beautiful ambiance that’s perfect for socializing. You can catch up with your friends or meet new ones. Good wine is the ideal company for parties and get-togethers. If you want to enjoy a glass of wine outside, Milwaukee has plenty of wine bars that will surely suit you.

In this article, we’ve listed the best wine bars you can visit around Milwaukee.

Vino Third Ward

Vino Third Ward is a wine bar located 219 E. Erie St. This wine bar offers a warm and sophisticated atmosphere. They offer over 150 wine selections, and their by-the-glass list regularly changes to give guests different wines to enjoy every time they visit.

They also offer a wide variety of artisanal cheeses and platters from Wisconsin’s top producers. And they cater to private wine tasting and events like weddings and fundraisers. If you want to sit back at home and drink wine, you can also purchase it in their wine boutique. They offer a selection of rare wines with a unique flavor profile.

Balzac

Balzac is a wine bar located at 1716 N. Arlington Pl. They offer a fantastic cheese board that pairs well with their wine list.

Their well-curated wine list always features a wide range of choices at different price levels. They offer Margaux wine, Chardonnays, and Bordeaux. If you’re not sure what wine to get, choose from the list of margaux wine at Sokolin.com. They provide a good insight into what Margaux wines you should try, especially if it’s your first time.

Pair your choice of wine with their delicious menu designed to share with your companion. Balzac believes that sharing food can bring people together.

They prepare fresh food in small plates to encourage sharing. Some of their menus include grilled oysters, smoked trout crostini, aged cheddar and bacon flatbread, beef ragu, and tuna tartar.

You can also enjoy their nightly specials like half-off wine bottles and unique menu items like muscles depending on the day of the week.

Corvina Wine Company

Corvina Wine Company is owned by two sommeliers, Frank and Joe, that received the industry’s well-recognized certification.

They offer over 50 wines from different regions and varieties, as well as cocktails and craft beer. Their food menu features charcuterie and cheese that would surely satisfy every bar goer.

They also offer wine tasting events accompanied by jazz music throughout the year. You’ll find the place relaxing and perfect for an intimate night out with friends.

Corvina Wine company is located at 6038 W. Lincoln Ave., West Allis.

Blu Bar and Lounge

Blu offers a one-of-a-kind panoramic view of Downtown Milwaukee and Lake Michigan. You can sip your favorite wine, cocktail, or beer while being captivated by the amazing city lights.

They offer a wide selection of red and white wines from France, California, and Italy. They also feature wines from Argentina like Trivento Amado Sur and the Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc from New Zealand.

Your wine choice can surely complement their artisan cheese pairing or chocolate from their in house Chocolatier. Blu will complete your night out with friends or colleagues with live music.

Visit Blu at Pfister Hotel’s 23rd Floor, 424 E. Wisconsin Ave.

Black Sheep

Back Sheep offers an industrial, modern, and artsy vibe perfect for wine-loving millennials. Their wine lists focus on small-production wines that you can sample and enjoy.

Pair any wine from their 16 wine taps with several boards like pretzel and curds, cheese boards with house-made preserves, fruits, and honey, or meat boards with chef’s meat selection, pickles, and mustard. They also offer a combination of cheese and meat board for you to enjoy.

Their gourmet dishes from flavors all over the world are also a must-try. They offer plates for sharing that are perfect for bigger groups.

Never leave the place without trying their best sellers Black Sheep Burger and Wisconsin fish fry. Visit Black Sheep at 216 S. Second St.

BaccaNera Enoteca & Winebar

BaccaNera Enoteca is a neighborhood wine bar that is situated in a neoclassical style building. They offer a casual and cozy atmosphere perfect for any gathering.

They feature a global wine selection. You can grab wines from Italy, Germany, France, Sicilia, Campania, Spain, Portugal, South Africa and New Zealand.

You’ll also enjoy their outdoor seating for more open and enjoyable celebrations. The inside is also inviting as it features full glass windows and a centered wine bar perfect for socializing. They also offer events, nightly specials, and viewing parties where you can meet locals and new friends.

BaccaNera Enoteca is located at 1732 E. North Ave.

Takeaway

Milwaukee is a place where you can enjoy the night and have a great time drinking. With a significant number of wine bars, you’ll surely have a new place to visit every time you spend the night out.