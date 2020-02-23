10 Milwaukee Resources for Domestic Violence Victims

These organizations are equipped to help those suffering from domestic violence.

As cases of domestic violence continue to torment our communities, we have compiled a list of places where you—or someone you love—can get help.

Name: Hmong American Women’s Association

Phone: 1-877-740-4292

Address: 3727 W. National Ave.

What it does: The first and only Hmong women’s organization in the state, HAWA dedicates its resources to the advancement of Hmong women and girls. It offers services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Name: UMOS Latina Resource Center

Phone: 414-389-6500

Address: 2701 S. Chase Ave., Suite D

What it does: The UMOS Latina Resource Center provides comprehensive and holistic supportive services to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault and human trafficking. The center serves all genders, races, ethnicities and age groups.

Name: Milwaukee Women’s Center

Phone: 414-671-6140

What it does: The center provides services that deal with family violence, a 24-hour domestic violence crisis line, older abused women’s program and a treatment program for batterers.

Name: Sojourner Family Peace Center

Phone: 414-276-1911

Address: 619 W. Walnut St.

What it does: The center works to ensure the safety of victims of family violence and provides a pathway out of violence for victims and abusers through opportunities to make positive and lasting changes for themselves and their children.

Name: IndependenceFirst

Phone: 414-291-7520

Address: 540 S. 1st St.

What it does: IndependenceFirst provides services to people with disabilities who are currently victims of violence or abuse, have been in that situation in the past or want to prevent abuse. It offers: domestic violence counseling, individual advocacy, system advocacy, classes on self-protection and other services.

Name: Milwaukee LGBT Community Center

Phone: 414-292-3070

Address: 1110 N. Market St., Second Floor

What it does: The center provides assistance to LGBT individuals who have experienced or otherwise been impacted by intimate partner violence, sexual assault and abuse, stalking, physical assault, harassment, bullying, bias-related incidents, hate crimes and other forms of violence by advocating on their behalf, encouraging and assisting with crime reporting and accompanying crime victims to medical exams or court appearances if requested.

Name: Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers

Age: 414-897-5630

Address: 1032 S. Cesar E. Chavez Dr.

What it does: The centers’ Social Services Department offers help and assistance for those experiencing domestic violence.

Name: Alma Center

Phone: 414-265-0100

Address: 2821 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave., Third Floor

What it does: The Alma Center works locally and nationally to break the cycle of domestic violence in families by changing abusive men.

Name: The Asha Project

Phone: 414-252-0075

Address: 3719 W. Center St.

What it does: The Asha Project is a domestic and sex trafficking prevention organization specializing in African American culturally specific services.

Name: Gerald L. Ignace Indian Health Center (GLIIHC)

Phone: 414-316-5092

Address: 930 W. Historic Mitchell St.

What it does: The Behavioral Health Department’s Circle of Strength Program staff utilizes a culturally responsive, trauma-informed approach for the prevention and treatment of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking. If you or someone you know is experiencing abuse, or if you are unsure if you are experiencing any form of abuse or maltreatment, please do not hesitate to reach out to us for help. If you are in immediate danger dial 911. You can also contact GLIIHC Behavioral Department Deputy Director Deborah Black, a Licensed professional counselor, on her confidential line at 414-316-5046

This story was originally published by Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, where you can find other stories reporting on fifteen city neighborhoods in Milwaukee.