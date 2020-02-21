Trade War Wounds May Heal Soon
Job losses may be slowing and new trade agreements are offering hope.
Donald Trump’s vow in 2016 to revive Rust Belt manufacturing may get some of the credit for his razor-thin surprise victory in Wisconsin, but four years later, the real impact has been murky at best.
On the one hand, manufacturing in the Dairy State appears to be holding up better than in many of its surrounding states and even, until recently, the nation as a whole. At the same time, challenges ranging from trade to worker shortages have dampened at least slightly an otherwise enthusiastic community of factory operators.
“The state of manufacturing in Wisconsin is actually pretty good right now,” says Buckley Brinkman, executive director of the Wisconsin Center for Manufacturing and Productivity (WCMP). Brinkman considers workforce development and longer-range strategic challenges among the sector’s top priorities.
The center is a consultancy that collaborates with WMEP Manufacturing Solutions — another networking and consulting organization — and the University of Wisconsin-Stout Manufacturing Outreach Center to aid small and medium-sized manufacturers.
Conflicting measurements complicate assessing how well manufacturing jobs are actually doing, though. Federal government reports don’t even agree on whether the state is starting to lose ground or continuing to expand.
Based on monthly projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Wisconsin had about 473,400 manufacturing jobs in December 2019, a 1% drop from a year earlier.
But Dennis Winters, chief economist at the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, says those numbers appear to be off target. The monthly reports, he says, come from surveys that throughout 2019 have “underestimated the Wisconsin manufacturing sector.”
More accurate quarterly reports, based directly on payroll records, have so far outpaced the monthly projections, showing an increase for the first six months of 2019. He expects the state’s third-quarter 2019 report, due by the end of February, to continue that upward trend.
National data also suggests a better picture. For five straight months from August through December 2019, the national factory index from The Institute of Supply Management (ISM) consistently fell below 50, a sign of contraction in manufacturing. Then, in January 2020, it jumped to 50.9, indicating an expansion.
Bolstered by that news, “I don’t see a turndown here anytime soon,” Winters says. “I think we weathered the storm and the angst that was there certainly due to the last half of last year.”
The recent vote in Congress to approve the new USMCA trade agreement involving the United States, Canada and Mexico, along with the first phase of a new agreement in China that allayed threatened tariffs, have further eased some concerns. (The agreement still awaits action in Canada.)
Painful tariffs
In its latest twice-yearly survey of business executives, which was released in January, Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce reported that 50% said tariffs were hurting their businesses, up from 47% in mid-2019.
“The trade disputes that have gone on over the past three years have definitely not been helpful to Wisconsin,” says economist Menzie David Chinn of the University of Wisconsin. “Whatever protection we’ve put in is for industries that we don’t produce.”
For example, Wisconsin isn’t a major producer of steel or aluminum, but for manufacturers using those as raw materials, tariffs that Trump imposed in the summer of 2019 of 25% on foreign steel and 10% on foreign aluminum kicked up supply costs.
Even so, 79% of the executives surveyed for WMC said they supported tariffs “as a negotiating tactic to force nations like China to play fair,” the business lobby reported.
Some affected companies that were importing affected materials and components from China and other countries where the U.S. has imposed tariffs have also made adjustments, seeking out new sources, says Winters of the state DWD.
The WMC survey was conducted before Trump signed the Congressionally-ratified USMCA, replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement, and before he and Chinese Vice Premier Liu He put their signatures on the first phase of a new bilateral trade agreement that averted threatened tariffs and promised to open new markets for U.S. goods.
UW-Milwaukee economics and finance professor Richard Marcus expects the USMCA to help manufacturers, including those with operations in Wisconsin — but only marginally.
One source of help, he says, is that the new agreement includes the cost of labor when measuring the content of foreign imports, which determines how much they will be taxed.
“That is supposedly going to help some Wisconsin firms from competition that will be taxed that otherwise would have gotten through,” Marcus says. But, he adds, “I wouldn’t see it as a huge boon to manufacturers” in most instances.
Hope for farm exports
If the China agreement makes good on promises to open up more farm exports to that country, he adds, that could have a wider impact, such as on Wisconsin-based farm equipment manufacturers. Although it’s too early to calculate how significant it would be, Marcus says “anything that helps our agriculture will also help our domestic manufacturers in those sectors.”
The main benefit from the recent trade settlements, observers agree, will be if they give manufacturers and other businesses a clearer view of the future. “It’s more the cessation of the uncertainty,” Chinn said.
Brinkman of WCMP says the biggest challenges he hears from manufacturers — and one also spotlighted in the WMC survey — is ensuring an adequate supply of workers now and decades ahead.
“I think we’ve done a pretty good job as a state working on skills and working on recruiting,” he says. The problem is there aren’t enough bodies. The demographics are really against us. We’re getting older … [and] our workforce is going to stay relatively flat for the next two decades.”
Reprinted with permission of Wisconsin Examiner.
More about the Trump Tariffs
- Trade War Wounds May Heal Soon - Erik Gunn - Feb 21st, 2020
- How China Trade Agreement Impacts Wisconsin Farmers - Miranda Suarez - Jan 16th, 2020
- Trump Tariffs Have Cost State $800 Million - Miranda Suarez - Dec 10th, 2019
- U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Seeks Investigation into Possible Market Manipulation Regarding Market Bets Timed to Trump’s Comments on Trade War & Other Geopolitical Events - U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin - Oct 21st, 2019
- Port Milwaukee Shipping Up in 2019 - Danielle Kaeding - Oct 21st, 2019
- Stuck to Gallagher: Does Your Party Care About Small Business? - State Rep. Amanda Stuck - Oct 10th, 2019
- Evers Blasts Trump “Tweet” Trade Wars - Erik Gunn - Sep 16th, 2019
- Donald Trump’s Administration Laughs in the Face of Struggling Farmers - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Aug 13th, 2019
- Gov. Evers Calls on President Trump to Listen to Farmers, End Unproductive Trade Wars - Gov. Tony Evers - Aug 12th, 2019
- Harley 2nd Quarter Earnings Down 19% - Brady Carlson - Jul 24th, 2019
- State’s Exports Down in 2019 - Hope Kirwan - Jul 23rd, 2019
- Data Wonk: Democrats Now The Free Trade Party? - Bruce Thompson - Jun 26th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Killing Wisconsin - Bruce Murphy - Jun 4th, 2019
- Data Wonk: How Walker, Trump Hurt Dairy Industry - Bruce Thompson - Mar 13th, 2019
- Ron Johnson Calls for Ending Tariffs - Hope Kirwan - Feb 8th, 2019
- Harley-Davidson Earnings Down - Patty Murray - Jan 31st, 2019
- Tariffs Affecting Great Lakes Ports - Danielle Kaeding - Jan 5th, 2019
- Trump Tariffs Hurt Milwaukee Port - Danielle Kaeding - Sep 4th, 2018
- Harley Riders Oppose Boycott of Company - Laurel White - Sep 3rd, 2018
- Answer the Question, Scott Walker - One Wisconsin Now - Aug 13th, 2018
- Trump’s Aid to Farms Gets Mixed Reviews - Rich Kremer - Jul 26th, 2018
- Voters Unhappy About Tariffs, State Roads - Chuck Quirmbach - Jul 19th, 2018
- Businesses Complain About Trump Tariffs to Johnson - Chuck Quirmbach - Jul 17th, 2018
- Canada’s Tariffs Target Wisconsin - Scott Gordon - Jul 16th, 2018
- Data Wonk: How Trump Threatens State’s Exports - Bruce Thompson - Jul 5th, 2018
- Walker Avoids Harley Issue at Parades - Chuck Quirmbach - Jul 5th, 2018
- Campaign Cash: Harley Gave Generously to Republicans - Wisconsin Democracy Campaign - Jun 26th, 2018
- Harley-Davidson Job Losses: Walker Owns This - Democratic Party of Wisconsin - Jun 26th, 2018
- Scott Walker Flies While Harley Davidson Flees - One Wisconsin Now - Jun 26th, 2018
- Op Ed: Trump Dead Wrong on Canadian Trade - John Torinus - Jun 21st, 2018
- Op Ed: Trump’s Tariffs Hurt Wisconsin Economy - John Torinus - Jun 11th, 2018
- Trump Tariffs Threaten State’s Exports - Steven Deller, Tessa Conroy and Matthew Kures - May 13th, 2018
- Op Ed: Trump Tariffs Will Harm Trump Country - John Torinus - Mar 14th, 2018
- Statement Regarding Governor Walker’s Phone Call with U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 9th, 2018
- Op Ed: Ryan Finally Stands Up to Trump - Gregory Humphrey - Mar 8th, 2018
- Governor Walker Visits Wisconsin Employers in Oshkosh, Janesville that Have Expressed Concern with President Trump’s Proposed Tariffs on Steel and Aluminum - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 6th, 2018
- Governor Walker Releases Statement on the Trump Administration’s Proposed Steel and Aluminum Tariffs - Gov. Scott Walker - Mar 2nd, 2018
- Norquist: Trump Tariffs Will Hurt State Workers - John Norquist - Feb 2nd, 2017