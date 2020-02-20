Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

You’ve probably been to a brewery in Milwaukee. Perhaps you’ve been to one of our great distilleries. But have you been to a bitter distillery? Now our members will be able to say they have when they attend our next member event at Bittercube Bar & Bazaar on Thursday, March 5 at 6 p.m.

Bittercube’s bitters are in dozens of bars around the city and state. Their Bar & Bazaar however, consists of more than just their botanical cocktail ingredients. The location holds their bitters distillery, a bar filled to the brim with homemade cocktails, a gift shop and cocktail classes.

Urban Milwaukee members will receive a complimentary cocktail upon arrival, a tour of the bitters distillery, and discounted cocktails throughout the rest of the night. Members must RSVP for this event by clicking here. All members are allowed to bring a plus one to this event, but must reserve a ticket for their plus one in addition to themselves.

This event is limited to 50 people, so grab your tickets soon while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

Bittercube Bar & Bazaar is located at 4828 W. Lisbon Ave In Milwaukee. To get more information about Bittercube, click here. To get your tickets to our member social, click here, and while you are checking out, grab passes to the Milwaukee Marathon’s 1/2 Marathon and 5k.