Outside electioneering groups have spent about $55,500 to support or oppose candidates in Tuesday’s spring primary for a seat on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The race features Marquette University law professor Ed Fallone, Dane County Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky and incumbent Justice Dan Kelly. The top two finishers in the primary will be on the April ballot to vie for a 10-year seat on the high court.

Service Employees International Union (SEIU) reported spending $38,000 to oppose Kelly. The conservative justice is running for his first term after being appointed to the Supreme Court in 2016 by former Republican Governor Scott Walker.

Americans for Prosperity, the Koch-backed rightwing electioneering group, reported spending about $13,390 on canvassing and door hangers to support Kelly.

Voces de la Frontera, a Milwaukee-based immigrant rights group, reported spending about $4,150 on printing and mailings to back Fallone.

The candidates reported spending more than $1 million on the race through Feb. 3 led by Kelly, who has spent $525,327.

