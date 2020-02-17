And other places of worship, even in school zones. Big donor NRA favors such legislation.

GOP lawmakers are working on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons in churches and other places of worship.

The legislative proposal, which is being circulated for support before it is introduced, would also allow concealed carry in places of worship that are even located in a school zone. Under current state law, concealed carry is prohibited within 1,000 feet of school property.

The measure would allow places of worship to prohibit concealed carry by posting signs on the property or building.

The proposal was sponsored by two Republicans: state Sen. David Craig, of Big Bend, and Rep. Gae Magnafici, of Dresser.

Support or opposition to the proposal has yet to surface, but the National Rifle Association (NRA) previously supported such legislation in Indiana.

In Wisconsin, the NRA has spent more than $5.5 million from 1998 through December 2019 on outside electioneering activities to support GOP and conservative legislative and statewide candidates. The bulk of the NRA’s electioneering spending, more than $4.4 million, was spent to support former GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s 2010 general, 2012 recall, and 2014 and 2018 reelection campaigns.

In addition to outside electioneering activities, NRA political action committees have directly contributed $121,950 to all legislative and statewide candidates between January 1998 and December 2019.

The following table shows the NRA’s outside electioneering support and direct contributions to current legislative and statewide officeholders in Wisconsin.

NRA Financial Support to Wisconsin Legislators and Statewide Officeholders

Name Party Office* Direct

Contributions Outside

Election Support Total Olsen, Luther R S14 $1,500 $10,772 $12,272 Tiffany, Tom R S12 $3,500 $4,437 $7,937 Committee to Elect a Republican Senate R S $7,000 $0 $7,000 Darling, Alberta R S08 $3,000 $2,035 $5,035 Cowles, Robert R S02 $0 $4,639 $4,639 Jacque, Andre R S01 $1,000 $2,433 $3,433 Krug, Scott S R A72 $2,000 $1,088 $3,088 Stafsholt, Rob R A29 $1,500 $1,390 $2,890 Feyen, Dan R S18 $0 $2,824 $2,824 Roth, Roger R S19 $2,000 $650 $2,650 Kulp, Bob R A69 $0 $2,408 $2,408 Quinn, Romaine Robert R A75 $1,500 $717 $2,217 Bernier, Kathy R S23 $1,000 $1,149 $2,149 VanderMeer, Nancy Lynn R A70 $500 $1,629 $2,129 Wanggaard, Van H R S21 $2,000 $127 $2,127 August, Tyler R A32 $2,000 $0 $2,000 Czaja-Felzkowski, Mary R A35 $2,000 $0 $2,000 Vos, Robin R A63 $1,500 $339 $1,839 Fitzgerald, Scott R S13 $1,500 $277 $1,777 Steineke, Jim R A05 $1,750 $0 $1,750 Tranel, Travis R A49 $500 $1,216 $1,716 Marklein, Howard R S17 $1,000 $671 $1,671 LeMahieu, Devin R S09 $1,000 $666 $1,666 Petrowski, Jerry R S29 $1,000 $638 $1,638 Horlacher, Cody R A33 $1,000 $526 $1,526 Zimmerman, Shannon R A30 $0 $1,500 $1,500 Novak, Todd R A51 $500 $876 $1,376 Tusler, Ron R A03 $0 $1,243 $1,243 Kitchens, Joel C R A01 $500 $585 $1,085 Republican Assembly Campaign Committee R A $1,000 $0 $1,000 Kerkman, Samantha R A61 $1,000 $0 $1,000 Kooyenga, Dale R S05 $1,000 $0 $1,000 Petryk, Warren R A93 $500 $495 $995 Macco, John R A88 $500 $493 $993 Craig, Dave R S28 $500 $331 $831 Stroebel, Duey R S20 $500 $317 $817 Swearingen, Rob R A34 $800 $0 $800 Mursau, Jeffrey L R A36 $300 $486 $786 Edming, James R A87 $100 $501 $601 Ballweg, Joan R A41 $500 $0 $500 Knodl, Dan R A24 $500 $0 $500 Testin, Patrick R S24 $500 $0 $500 Spiros, John R A86 $500 $0 $500 Brooks, Robert R A60 $500 $0 $500 Tauchen, Gary R A06 $300 $0 $300 Nygren, John R A89 $250 $0 $250 Skowronski, Ken R A82 $250 $0 $250 Born, Mark L R A39 $200 $0 $200 Brandtjen, Janel R A22 $100 $0 $100 Gundrum, Rick R A58 $100 $0 $100 Schraa, Michael R A53 $100 $0 $100 Kuglitsch, Mike R A84 $100 $0 $100

*“S” means Senate District, and “A” means Assembly District