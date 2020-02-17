Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
GOP Bill Allows Guns in Churches

And other places of worship, even in school zones. Big donor NRA favors such legislation.

Feb 17th, 2020
Hanging sculpture of guns from another angle. Photo by Craig Mastantuono.

GOP lawmakers are working on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons in churches and other places of worship.

The legislative proposal, which is being circulated for support before it is introduced, would also allow concealed carry in places of worship that are even located in a school zone. Under current state law, concealed carry is prohibited within 1,000 feet of school property.

The measure would allow places of worship to prohibit concealed carry by posting signs on the property or building.

The proposal was sponsored by two Republicans: state Sen. David Craig, of Big Bend, and Rep. Gae Magnafici, of Dresser.

Support or opposition to the proposal has yet to surface, but the National Rifle Association (NRA)  previously supported such legislation in Indiana.

In Wisconsin, the NRA has spent more than $5.5 million from 1998 through December 2019 on outside electioneering activities to support GOP and conservative legislative and statewide candidates. The bulk of the NRA’s electioneering spending, more than $4.4 million, was spent to support former GOP Gov. Scott Walker’s 2010 general, 2012 recall, and 2014 and 2018 reelection campaigns.

In addition to outside electioneering activities, NRA political action committees have directly contributed $121,950 to all legislative and statewide candidates between January 1998 and December 2019.

The following table shows the NRA’s outside electioneering support and direct contributions to current legislative and statewide officeholders in Wisconsin.

NRA Financial Support to Wisconsin Legislators and Statewide Officeholders

Name Party Office* Direct
Contributions		 Outside
Election Support		 Total
Olsen, Luther R S14 $1,500 $10,772 $12,272
Tiffany, Tom R S12 $3,500 $4,437 $7,937
Committee to Elect a Republican Senate R S $7,000 $0 $7,000
Darling, Alberta R S08 $3,000 $2,035 $5,035
Cowles, Robert R S02 $0 $4,639 $4,639
Jacque, Andre R S01 $1,000 $2,433 $3,433
Krug, Scott S R A72 $2,000 $1,088 $3,088
Stafsholt, Rob R A29 $1,500 $1,390 $2,890
Feyen, Dan R S18 $0 $2,824 $2,824
Roth, Roger R S19 $2,000 $650 $2,650
Kulp, Bob R A69 $0 $2,408 $2,408
Quinn, Romaine Robert R A75 $1,500 $717 $2,217
Bernier, Kathy R S23 $1,000 $1,149 $2,149
VanderMeer, Nancy Lynn R A70 $500 $1,629 $2,129
Wanggaard, Van H R S21 $2,000 $127 $2,127
August, Tyler R A32 $2,000 $0 $2,000
Czaja-Felzkowski, Mary R A35 $2,000 $0 $2,000
Vos, Robin R A63 $1,500 $339 $1,839
Fitzgerald, Scott R S13 $1,500 $277 $1,777
Steineke, Jim R A05 $1,750 $0 $1,750
Tranel, Travis R A49 $500 $1,216 $1,716
Marklein, Howard R S17 $1,000 $671 $1,671
LeMahieu, Devin R S09 $1,000 $666 $1,666
Petrowski, Jerry R S29 $1,000 $638 $1,638
Horlacher, Cody R A33 $1,000 $526 $1,526
Zimmerman, Shannon R A30 $0 $1,500 $1,500
Novak, Todd R A51 $500 $876 $1,376
Tusler, Ron R A03 $0 $1,243 $1,243
Kitchens, Joel C R A01 $500 $585 $1,085
Republican Assembly Campaign Committee R A $1,000 $0 $1,000
Kerkman, Samantha R A61 $1,000 $0 $1,000
Kooyenga, Dale R S05 $1,000 $0 $1,000
Petryk, Warren R A93 $500 $495 $995
Macco, John R A88 $500 $493 $993
Craig, Dave R S28 $500 $331 $831
Stroebel, Duey R S20 $500 $317 $817
Swearingen, Rob R A34 $800 $0 $800
Mursau, Jeffrey L R A36 $300 $486 $786
Edming, James R A87 $100 $501 $601
Ballweg, Joan R A41 $500 $0 $500
Knodl, Dan R A24 $500 $0 $500
Testin, Patrick R S24 $500 $0 $500
Spiros, John R A86 $500 $0 $500
Brooks, Robert R A60 $500 $0 $500
Tauchen, Gary R A06 $300 $0 $300
Nygren, John R A89 $250 $0 $250
Skowronski, Ken R A82 $250 $0 $250
Born, Mark L R A39 $200 $0 $200
Brandtjen, Janel R A22 $100 $0 $100
Gundrum, Rick R A58 $100 $0 $100
Schraa, Michael R A53 $100 $0 $100
Kuglitsch, Mike R A84 $100 $0 $100

*“S” means Senate District, and “A” means Assembly District

 

