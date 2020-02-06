We're saying thank you for our record breaking traffic with a flash membership sale!

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

For over 10 years, we have been working hard to get the Urban Milwaukee name out to as many people as possible, and thanks to you the hard work has paid off! As of today, Urban Milwaukee has broken its 30-day pageview record and continues to grow. This couldn’t happen unless Milwaukeeans were the type to engage with their community. So, thank you Milwaukee.

Because of this, we would like to thank our loyal readers by offering a discounted membership. For today and tomorrow only, use the code RECORDBREAKER to get an Urban Milwaukee annual membership for just $76 for the first year.

The membership program offered by Urban Milwaukee is one of a kind. Membership makes you a city insider. Whether it’s deals on tickets, or invites to exclusive, members-only events; you’re the first to know.

There’s a lot included when you become a member:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

The price of all that is just $9/month or $99/year, but today only, you can claim our record-breaker special and sign-up for just $76 for the first year.

Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime. Use the special code RECORDBREAKER to get your discounted annual membership.

Because of you, our publication continues to grow its editorial coverage, publishing more than 50 stories and 100 press release per week, and it’s readership, now at 205,000 regular monthly readers and well over three-quarters of a million page views per month. But, as many newsrooms around the country continue to shut their doors, it is more important than ever to support local journalism. We need your financial support to continue growing.

We are committed to building a fiercely independent, powerful publication that champions Milwaukee and smart urban solutions for this city, as well as highlighting the best food and entertainment the area has to offer. If you think that’s important or you simply like being a reader in the know, we hope you’ll consider becoming a member. And thank you for reading Urban Milwaukee.