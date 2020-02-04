Bay View’s Hi-Fi Cafe a Time Warp
‘50s and ’60s atmosphere and made-from-scratch breakfasts, lunches, shakes and malts
It’s easy to get lost in nostalgia when you visit Hi-Fi Cafe on Kinnickinnic. Milwaukee has the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear where you can stroll through the 1920s and ‘30s, and Bay View has the Hi-Fi Cafe, a throwback to the ‘50s and ‘60s. It’s furnished with a vintage couch, an assortment of tables, Formica, metal, and a couple of four-tops that might be recycled butcher blocks. It’s charming, quirky, filled with art from the interesting to the simply strange, but never dull. Much of the art is for sale as the café has a reputation for supporting local artists.
If you’re solo, or, run out of conversation, check out the magazine rack, where a Look magazine, circa 1968, features articles about the Beatles and Sidney Poitier. The ads and the 1968 prices are also worth a look.
A jukebox adds a musical note. You can play unlimited tunes for a quarter apiece, payable at the cashier. You’ll find the Rolling Stones, Eartha Kitt, “I’m a Believer” by the Monkees, and Elvis, crooning “Don’t be Cruel.”
A half sandwich and a cup of chili was the perfect lunch on a cloudy winter day. My vegetarian chili, a bowl not a cup, had more veggies than beans, and came with sour cream and grated cheddar, my optional add-ons. It had enough spicy heat to make it interesting without overpowering the rest of the flavors in the bowl. I requested the Turkey and Dill Havarti Sandwich on a baguette, the bread choice a big mistake. The baguette was crusty, tooth defying crusty. I ate this delicious sandwich with a knife and fork. Note to self, remember to request the croissant instead, or perhaps honey wheat, pita, or gluten-free millet flax bread.
A companion’s Falafel Sandwich, hummus, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and sprouts, filled two pita pockets with healthy delish. The falafel, a generous serving of four, had the requisite crisp crust surrounding soft savory crushed chickpeas, a hearty vegetarian sandwich. They serve all the sandwiches with pasta salad made with red onion, a vinaigrette, and pasta that’s at bit too al dente.
On a second visit, my companion put her Smoked Ham and Cheese Sandwich in a croissant, a wise choice. She too, found the pasta salad a little too al dente and said the chips would have been a better choice.
The Special, turned out to be, in my opinion, the perfect little lunch. The chef dressed up a wedge of brie, sliced dill pickles, green olives, sliced Granny Smith apples, sliced tomatoes, toasted slices of one of those crusty baguettes, and half an avocado, on a plate that could have been from the 50s. A few slices of pickled red onion completed this artfully presented meal.
You will also find a long list of coffee options, hot or cold, Rishi Tea, smoothies, and caffeine-free tea. For an additional boost, you can add CBD to any drink for $3.00.
There’s much more: breakfast entrees, pizza, salad, many sandwiches with something for vegetarians, vegans, and carnivores, and three kinds of penne pasta, Tomato Garlic, Pesto Parmesan, and Cheesy Cheddar.
You might not think to visit a café’s restroom to look at the art, but the gender-neutral restroom at Hi-Fi has a wall covered with more funky art, tempting you to look and linger.
Funky, that’s how I describe this Bay View café on KK with its eclectic menu to satisfy your every whim. The food we tried was good, not exceptional, neither fancy, nor fast, just dependable unfussy café cuisine.
Photo Gallery
On The Menu
The Rundown
- Location: 2640 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.
- Phone: 414-486-0504
- Hours: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mon-Sat, 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sun
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/hificafe/
- UM Rating: 3.9333333333333 stars (average of Yelp, Trip Advisor and Zomato)
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Dining
-
Red June Cafe Has ClosedFeb 1st, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
Got Dogs, Milwaukee’s Latest Hot DogJan 31st, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
-
Taco Stop Coming to Bay ViewJan 30th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Review
-
Moser Is a Rock Star in ShostakovichFeb 3rd, 2020 by Brendan Fox
-
Rep’s ‘Hedwig’ Is Crazy Rock-Fueled FunFeb 3rd, 2020 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
‘The Irishman’ Is Not the Best ScorseseJan 29th, 2020 by Dominique Paul Noth