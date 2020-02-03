Brady Street restaurant closes, but another place with a guy's name will replace it.

Harry’s on Brady closed yesterday following the sale of the business. Owner Elias Chedid sold the business to Pete Marshall who is planning to open Pete’s Pub in the space next month.

The restaurant, located at 1234 E. Brady St., opened in 2016. It replaced Brady Street Hardware, a True Value hardware store, that had occupied the space for two decades before closing in 2015. The restaurant paid homage to the hardware store by repurposing the handsaw-shaped sign as its own.

Serving a mix of American fare with a full bar, it was the second location for Harry’s. The original location, 3549 N. Oakland Ave. in suburban Shorewood, continues to operate.

Chedid said the sale won’t impact the original Harry’s Bar and Grill, nor will it impact his other restaurant, The Knick, at 1030 E. Juneau Ave.

Marshall also doesn’t plan to drastically change the look-and-feel of the Harry’s on Brady space. “We are not going to be doing tons of renovation,” said Marshall in an interview. Located in an 1887 building, the space includes a long, wood bar and exposed Cream City brick.

As to whether the new owner will change the ratio of restaurant vs. bar, that’s not clear at this point.

Marshall was formerly the manager of Jack’s American Pub, 1323 E. Brady St., and the Milwaukee Brat House. He left the service industry for a series of “white collar jobs” in 2015 to start a family.

Why is he coming back? “Time’s right,” said Marshall. “My kids are getting older.” His youngest is now one. He said he’s known Chedid for years and the opportunity was right for both of them.

“We’re both happy,” said Chedid of the sale.

The restaurant space is located in the first floor of a three-story building owned by Dominion Properties.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Marshall said he is in the process of securing a new license for the space.