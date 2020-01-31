Members can take a tour of the museum February 19. Event is limited to 50 people, reserve your spot now.

Come explore the Haggerty Museum with the Urban Milwaukee staff on February 19 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Our members are welcome to bring a guest or come on their own to experience a tour of the museum, and great conversation with the Urban Milwaukee and Haggerty Museum staff, along with some complimentary snacks and drinks. Reserve your tickets by clicking here.

A beautiful museum located on the Marquette University campus, the Haggerty Museum is currently home to the exhibit Toward the Texture of Knowing. According to the Haggerty Museum website, “Each work attempts to move toward a texture of knowing, and to understanding the human condition and its conditionality.” If you are unable to make it to this event, know that this exhibit will run until May 24.

Urban Milwaukee members must RSVP prior to attending this event. All members are allowed to bring one guest if they would like, but must reserve an extra ticket for their plus one. This event is limited to 50 people, so click here to make sure you have reserved your spot while you still can.

P.S. We still have tickets available for members to see Ray Parker Jr. live at the Northern Lights Theater located inside of Potawatomi Bingo & Casino. Click here to claim them, while supplies last.

Not yet a member of Urban Milwaukee?

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news-site membership program, with many perks such as this one. By becoming a member, not only will you help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 100 press releases per week.

This event is only one of the great perks you get by becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. Here are just a few others:

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other great events as they become available through our partners

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

All of this is just $9/month, or $99 per year. Signing up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at any time. Join us today. Once you’ve become a member, you can follow this link to claim your tickets.

The Haggerty Museum is located at 1234 W. Story Hill, Milwaukee. To learn more about the Haggerty Museum, click here. To RSVP to this event, click here.