“Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog”
That and “Dusty Springfield” were two memorable songs by the late Norma Tanega.
I came pretty close to completely forgetting the song “Walkin’ My Cat Named Dog”, but I must have had one or two neurons still assigned to it. Reading Norma Tanega’s recent obituary in the New York Times (she actually died in late December) brought back a vague memory. So I went looking for it on YouTube and it turns out it’s a very catchy song and performance. The story of her one hit (in 1968) and the life around it makes for an interesting 60’s tale of a free spirit immersed in art and music. Not all footnotes are created equal, and Norma’s career seemed like it had the potential to be so much more.
She stayed in the music business a while longer, and on a tour of the UK she became romantically involved with Dusty Springfield. They were together for five years and Norma penned a few songs that wound up on that supreme diva’s records. She also wrote, with the cabaret artist Blossom Dearie, an odd little number called “Dusty Springfield.” Recorded by Ms. Dearie, with her childlike soprano and sweetened to perfection by some nicely arranged strings, the whimsical lyrics seem to float in the air.
Dusty Springfield
That’s a pretty name
It even sounds like a game
In a green field
Hobby horses play
the dusty game
When it’s May
Pink and paisley skies
Shining in green eyes
A magic pinwheel
London flowers fair
Blooming in her hair
Dusty Springfield
Silver stars shine
Over crystal waters
Petals fall from her glance
Flowers sparkle
With a dew of morning
Feathers float from her dance
Suddenly
The song’s the thing
Fill your cup
Come to the spring
And you’ll stand so still
And you’ll feel the thrill
Dusty Springfield
That’s a pretty name
Pretty as a pearl
What a pretty girl
© Norma Tanega / Blossom Dearie
Yes, there was a time when a song praising Dusty Springfield and the poetry in her name was sung by someone named Blossom Dearie. Sometimes I feel like I was born at the wrong time. The innocence in both of these tunes is in short supply in 2020. It’s probably best not to clutch too desperately at what is beyond a doubt a fictional past, but it’s a pleasant little fantasy. That screwball world, conjured up with such ease by Norma, appeals to me. When she left us at age 80, I’m pretty sure she earned her wings.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Sieger on Songs
-
Two Great Country SongsJan 20th, 2020 by John Sieger
-
The Twisted Legacy of Neil InnesJan 3rd, 2020 by John Sieger
-
A Little Child Shall Lead UsDec 24th, 2019 by John Sieger