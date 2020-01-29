Art You Can Drink To
The Art Bar show of mosaic works, “Parts Made Whole”, does nicely with our without a drink.
I don’t drink much but when I do, a little vodka is nice. Sitting at a cozy corner table at the Art Bar (722 E. Burleigh St.) in Riverwest, sipping a Titos and seltzer, I watch as groups of people congregate and energize the space they share. Each group has its own energy and configuration. Every person, either a talker or a watcher, contributes to the personality of the group. So too with the many thousands of pieces that went into the mosaic works in the current show, “Parts Made Whole”, which populate nearly every open space on Art Bar’s brightly colored walls.
I’m sitting in the section of John Kowalczyk works, a wall of three-dimensional mosaics which resemble altars. Each piece is shaped and has a rounded platform that extends from the bottom which is trimmed with tassels. Mermaids, all seeing eyes, a classical Madonna and a tiger populate these shrines. I notice the height at which they are hung and their placement above the seating below. They seem like ritual cosmic hats ready to transport the wearer below them into unknown realms.
The lone piece by Marcela Munoz Palma and Felipe Luna Hermosilla of an abstracted mother and child is polished and assembled with precision. It is a nice juxtaposition to the larger, more expressive piecing and mosaic work of Jessica Laub. Hung around the bar and seating area, you are forced to come close to her works, which often have rough edges juxtaposed with glitter or colorful gems. These pieces portray human or cosmic collaboration and have titles such as “Engaging Conversation”, “Appreciation”, or my favorite, “I like You”. In this piece, two profiles look at each other lovingly from each side of the panel. The man’s ceramic lips are magnetically pulled towards the woman who grins with anticipation. The background is a conglomeration of celestial sparkly magic, how two people may feel about each other in mosaic form.
On an adjacent wall, this activity is watched by a line of cats by Ann Mory Wydeven. They are all uniform and seem to be taken from the same folk mold, but upon closer inspection are worlds unto themselves. A piece called “The Brew Cat” is covered in tile and bottle caps which resembles armor or tortoise shells and is an intriguing contrast to the normal fluffy coziness of this subject. One work has ceramic swans swimming on its surface and another shows elves climbing on the cat’s body which turns into a little hill.
The saturation of color and surface play mixed with the wide variety of work in this show is a fitting way to begin piecing together this new decade. It’s a fun show at a fun bar, and runs until late February.
“Parts Made Whole” Gallery
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Art
-
No Longer a “Sleepy Backwater”Jan 28th, 2020 by Catherine Jozwik
-
The Mother Of All BeautyJan 23rd, 2020 by Rose Balistreri
-
Airport Will Help Art Museum GrowJan 13th, 2020 by Catherine Jozwik
Review
-
‘The Joker’ Is a New Low for OscarsJan 16th, 2020 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
Mischievous “Two Popes” Packs a PunchJan 15th, 2020 by Dominique Paul Noth
-
‘Little Women’ a Minor MovieJan 14th, 2020 by Dominique Paul Noth