Great rental opportunity! Live at one of the sought after highrise condo buildings in Milwaukee. Spacious open concept unit with two bedrooms and a den/office. Walls of windows gives an abundance of natural light throughout. Kitchen features high end stainless appliances, stone countertops and breakfast bar. Master bedroom with room darkening shades, tons of closet space and leads to the oversized master bathroom with heated floors, tub and separate walk-in shower. Two indoor parking spaces and extra storage unit included in the rent! Enjoy the building amenities including: 24 hour doorman, fitness center, clubhouse, wine cellar, bike storage and on site property management.

Sponsored by Corley Real Estate

The dream of downtown living is within reach. Corley Real Estate is a boutique firm specializing in downtown properties with a dedication to unparalleled customer service and personal and private attention, making each client feel one of a kind- just like their new home.

The Breakdown

Address: 923 E. Kilbourn Ave., Unit 301

Size: 2,157 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2004

Rent: $4,750

Parking: Two indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 92

MLS#: 1671566

Photos

Contact Corley Real Estate

Learn more about this listing and others from Corley Real Estate.