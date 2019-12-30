Jeramey Jannene
Top 10 of 2019

Most Popular Transportation Articles

The Hop, the BRT, the Hiawatha and scooters, a big year for transportation stories.

By - Dec 30th, 2019 03:43 pm
The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, dominates the list of our most popular Transportation articles from 2019, but there are plenty of surprises on the list as well, including a story on a small East Side bridge.

Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a proposal to extend the streetcar, but the Common Council still has the plan on hold, which was of great interest to readers. As was the State of Wisconsin’s push to extend the number of trips the Amtrak Hiawatha makes between Chicago and Milwaukee, even as election-year politics in Illinois seemed likely to result in years of delay for any such plan.

The lone transportation project that continues to advance is Milwaukee County’s bus rapid transit proposal to connect Downtown with Wauwatosa, but it’s still more than a year away from completion at the earliest and needs a firm federal funding commitment.

While you kill time waiting to climb aboard a new bus, streetcar or train, make sure to catch up on all the transportation news you missed in 2019:

10. City Extending Streetcar to Convention Center

Short extension can be built without federal funds, adding more ridership. – January 8th

4th and Wisconsin Streetcar Rendering

9. No Streetcar Expansion in Time for DNC

Proposal held again. Marcoux, Hamilton fight over future of streetcar. – July 23rd

The Hop streetcar extension map. Map from City of Milwaukee.

8. Bus Rapid Transit Expected by 2021

9-mile line, $54 million project by Milwaukee County mostly funded by federal grant. – July 12th

BRT Rendering. Rendering from of MCTS.

7. Ridership Falls for The Hop

Begins 2nd year of operation with November ridership down from November 2018. – December 16th

The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar system, operating in the snow in November 2019. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

6. Who Has The Cheapest Scooter?

Bird, Lime and Spin versus MCTS and Bublr Bikes. Which is the best deal? – August 14th

Bird, Spin and Lime scooters. Photos by Dave Reid.

5. Bridge on North Ave. is “Functionally Obsolete”

Replacement needed for portion of North Ave traversing the Oak Leaf Trail. – December 18th

Location of the bridge on North Avenue. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

4. Streetcar Extension Planned to Start in September

Extension to convention center would open in time for 2020 Democratic Convention. – March 14th

The site of a future streetcar stop? The parking lot at N. Vel R. Phillips Ave. and W. Wisconsin Ave. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

3. City Lands Second Streetcar Sponsor

Everstream, business internet provider, joins Potawatomi in backing The Hop. – November 1st

The Hop, Milwaukee's streetcar system, on N. Broadway. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

2. Mayor Wants Three Streetcar Extensions

Will request engineering study of extensions to Bronzeville and Walker’s Point – May 1st

The Hop existing route and proposed extensions. Red, planned for completion in 2020. Green, engineering and study planned, construction unfunded. Image from Urban Milwaukee.

1. Illinois Kills Hiawatha Expansion

Illinois governor kills $195 million plan to expand service between Milwaukee and Chicago. – May 14th

The Amtrak Hiawatha approaching downtown Milwaukee. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

