The Hop, the BRT, the Hiawatha and scooters, a big year for transportation stories.

The Hop, Milwaukee’s streetcar system, dominates the list of our most popular Transportation articles from 2019, but there are plenty of surprises on the list as well, including a story on a small East Side bridge.

Mayor Tom Barrett unveiled a proposal to extend the streetcar, but the Common Council still has the plan on hold, which was of great interest to readers. As was the State of Wisconsin’s push to extend the number of trips the Amtrak Hiawatha makes between Chicago and Milwaukee, even as election-year politics in Illinois seemed likely to result in years of delay for any such plan.

The lone transportation project that continues to advance is Milwaukee County’s bus rapid transit proposal to connect Downtown with Wauwatosa, but it’s still more than a year away from completion at the earliest and needs a firm federal funding commitment.

While you kill time waiting to climb aboard a new bus, streetcar or train, make sure to catch up on all the transportation news you missed in 2019:

Short extension can be built without federal funds, adding more ridership. – January 8th

Proposal held again. Marcoux, Hamilton fight over future of streetcar. – July 23rd

9-mile line, $54 million project by Milwaukee County mostly funded by federal grant. – July 12th

Begins 2nd year of operation with November ridership down from November 2018. – December 16th

Bird, Lime and Spin versus MCTS and Bublr Bikes. Which is the best deal? – August 14th

Replacement needed for portion of North Ave traversing the Oak Leaf Trail. – December 18th

Extension to convention center would open in time for 2020 Democratic Convention. – March 14th

Everstream, business internet provider, joins Potawatomi in backing The Hop. – November 1st

Will request engineering study of extensions to Bronzeville and Walker’s Point – May 1st

Illinois governor kills $195 million plan to expand service between Milwaukee and Chicago. – May 14th