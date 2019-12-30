Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Dawn Turnipseed wants to bring people together.

She’s proposing to buy a 7,338-square-foot, city-owned building at 4500-4506 W. Burleigh St. near Sherman Park to house a cafe with apartments above.

“The project proposed is to really bring a community-based restaurant for that neighborhood. It’s kind of needed, a really family-oriented spot,” said Turnipseed to the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee earlier this month.

The first floor of the two-story building would house a business known as Ardell’s. The cafe would sell wood-fired pizzas, coffee and “mocktails,” non-alcoholic imitations of classic cocktails.

“There will be great attention to neighborhood involvement providing open mic nights, family specials, ladies nights, etc. Scheduled stage nights will include karaoke, poetry, guest DJ’s bands and other respectable performers,” reads a land sale report from the Department of City Development

Turnipseed would spend approximately $185,000 redeveloping the property. Market-rate apartments are planned for the second floor, which is how the building was used when first constructed in 1927. The DCD report indicates Turnipseed might seek city financing for the renovations from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Corporation rental rehabilitation loan program and could pursue other grant programs.

The project has the support of area Alderman Khalif Rainey. “I think this is a great development along the Burleigh Street corridor,” said Rainey. “We just completed a charette and I think this fits in perfectly with the ideas we have in mind.”

Turnipseed promised Rainey and the committee that she would not seek a liquor license for the property. The restaurant would be operated by Andrea Griffin, said Turnipseed.

The entrepreneur has held a number of different jobs, including serving as a unit coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks and working at Ray Hintz Inc., David J. Frank Landscape Contracting and KEI. She currently works as a real estate agent.

The proposed sale price of the property is $20,000. The city had originally listed the property for sale for $50,000 after acquiring the building in late 2017 through property tax foreclosure.

The building, designed in the Mediterranean Revival style, currently contains three first-floor storefronts and two apartments. A rear parking lot can accommodate eight vehicles.

The property is located within the boundaries of the West Burleigh Street business improvement district.

The Common Council unanimously approved the plan in December.

