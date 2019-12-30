Jeramey Jannene
Eyes on Milwaukee

Pizzeria, Sober Bar Planned Near Sherman Park

Entrepreneur buying city-owned building, plans cafe and apartments

By - Dec 30th, 2019 05:18 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
4500-4506 W. Burleigh St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

4500-4506 W. Burleigh St. Photo by Jeramey Jannene.

Dawn Turnipseed wants to bring people together.

She’s proposing to buy a 7,338-square-foot, city-owned building at 4500-4506 W. Burleigh St. near Sherman Park to house a cafe with apartments above.

“The project proposed is to really bring a community-based restaurant for that neighborhood. It’s kind of needed, a really family-oriented spot,” said Turnipseed to the Common Council’s Zoning, Neighborhoods & Development Committee earlier this month.

The first floor of the two-story building would house a business known as Ardell’s. The cafe would sell wood-fired pizzas, coffee and “mocktails,” non-alcoholic imitations of classic cocktails.

“There will be great attention to neighborhood involvement providing open mic nights, family specials, ladies nights, etc. Scheduled stage nights will include karaoke, poetry, guest DJ’s bands and other respectable performers,” reads a land sale report from the Department of City Development.

Turnipseed would spend approximately $185,000 redeveloping the property. Market-rate apartments are planned for the second floor, which is how the building was used when first constructed in 1927. The DCD report indicates Turnipseed might seek city financing for the renovations from the city’s Neighborhood Improvement Corporation rental rehabilitation loan program and could pursue other grant programs.

The project has the support of area Alderman Khalif Rainey. “I think this is a great development along the Burleigh Street corridor,” said Rainey. “We just completed a charette and I think this fits in perfectly with the ideas we have in mind.”

Turnipseed promised Rainey and the committee that she would not seek a liquor license for the property. The restaurant would be operated by Andrea Griffin, said Turnipseed.

The entrepreneur has held a number of different jobs, including serving as a unit coordinator for Milwaukee County Parks and working at Ray Hintz Inc., David J. Frank Landscape Contracting and KEI. She currently works as a real estate agent.

The proposed sale price of the property is $20,000. The city had originally listed the property for sale for $50,000 after acquiring the building in late 2017 through property tax foreclosure.

The building, designed in the Mediterranean Revival style, currently contains three first-floor storefronts and two apartments. A rear parking lot can accommodate eight vehicles.

The property is located within the boundaries of the West Burleigh Street business improvement district.

The Common Council unanimously approved the plan in December.

Photos

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Eyes on Milwaukee, Food & Drink, Real Estate

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us