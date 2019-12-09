Where to shop for art works or arts and crafts supplies.

Finding the perfect holiday gift for friends and family often presents a challenge. However, a handful of Milwaukee-area businesses sell just the thing for your favorite artist or crafter. Below is a list of local establishments that offer unique works of art, supplies, and more:

Blick Art Materials, 242 E. Menomonee St. Located in Milwaukee’s Third Ward near the Milwaukee Institute of Art and Design (MIAD), Blick offers a wide variety of student- and professional-grade materials for many artistic media, from ceramics to painting. American Science and Surplus, 6901 W. Oklahoma Ave. Besides items for the science and technology-minded (everything from military bags to earth science and chemistry kits to build-your-own robots) American Science and Surplus sells numerous items for artists and crafters, including clay and plaster, paint, ribbons, beads and arts-and-craft kits. Milwaukee Art Museum Store, 700 N. Art Museum Dr. Art-themed books, prints, housewares, ornaments, scarves and jewelry are all available at the MAM store. Or, give your favorite art aficionado the gift of a yearly MAM membership, which features free admission to the museum and featured exhibitions, parking discounts, an annual Member magazine subscription, and more. The Museum of Wisconsin Art Shop, 205 Veterans Ave., West Bend. Pick up an artist-inspired item such as a coffee mug, book, or magnet, and shop the store’s one-of-a-kind items, including jewelry, scarves, handbags, and ceramics, made by local artisans. Museum gift certificates are also available for purchase. Scout Gallery, 1104 W. Historic Mitchell St. The recently-opened Scout Gallery represents and sells work by local artists at price points to fit every budget. Real Tinsel Gallery, 1013-1015 W. Historic Mitchell St. Browse and purchase work by dozens of Milwaukee-area artists in Real Tinsel’s the Flat Files, large file cabinets containing original art, and enjoy a complimentary cocktail in The Grotto, the gallery’s cozy lounge area. Fischberger’s Variety, 2445 N. Holton St. A modern-day five-and-dime store, Fischberger’s offers everything from quirky ornaments to craft supplies to books and socks, some of which are made by local artists and artisans. MOD GEN, 211 N. Broadway. This modern general store is the place to shop for an artist looking to create a welcoming, earth-friendly studio environment. MOD GEN boasts a great selection of house plants, particularly succulents, and sells a number of gift items, including books, games, candles, teas and Wisconsin-themed housewares. Marasco’s Craft King, 12750 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield. The last independently-owned crafts store in metro Milwaukee, Marasco’s vast selection of craft supplies includes paint-by-number, embroidery and needlework items, wood, felt, yarn, candle-making supplies, charms, beads, sequins and felt.

Art News

Last week, Lynden Sculpture Garden announced that the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund for Individual Artists Suitcase Export Fund has begun its 17th cycle. According to the press release, “The Suitcase Export Fund is open to practicing artists residing within the four-county areas who want to export their work… Priority is given to artists with exhibitions outside of Wisconsin. The Fund provides support in two areas: transportation of the work (packing/shipping/insurance) and transportation of the artist. The maximum grant available to an artist is $1,000.”

The Fund awards grants twice a year. The Winter Cycle opened on December 2 and the Summer Cycle opens June 1. Check here for more details.

Art Events and Gallery Openings

Monday, 4 p.m.:

Submissions from the Milwaukee Public Library’s Teen Art Contest and Teen Art Gallery will be displayed for two nights in The Loos Room at Centennial Hall, 733 N. 8th St. An artists’ reception with refreshments will be held Tuesday from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday, 11:30 a.m.:

The MAM will hold its Fine Arts Society Holiday Luncheon at the Women’s Club of Wisconsin, 813 E. Kilbourn Ave. Tanya Paul, the Isabel and Alfred Bader Curator of European Art, will discuss philanthropist Peg Bradley and how she formed her art collection.

Thursday, 1 p.m. to 1:45 p.m.:

Saint Kate—The Arts Hotel, 139 E. Kilbourn Ave., will host a 45-minute tour, led by a docent, of the hotel’s art collection. Visitors will receive a $5 coupon which can be redeemed at any of the hotel’s food and beverage outlets. Check here for more details.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.:

Brew City Crafters will host the Second Annual Holiday Art & Craft Fair at American Serb Hall, 5101 W. Oklahoma Ave. Parking and admission are free, and the event will include a public Toy & Supply Drive in conjunction with the Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin.

Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery, 917 W. Juneau Ave., will host a Last Minute Holiday Pop-Up Shop featuring items made by 14 artisans.