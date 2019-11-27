Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
Campaign Cash

Top Republican Donors Give to Biden

Ted and Mary Kellner have donated $1 million to state GOP candidates, but now giving to Biden.

By - Nov 27th, 2019 03:31 pm
Joe Biden. Photo is in the Public Domain.

Two longtime Wisconsin backers of GOP federal and statewide candidates contributed the maximum donations to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Ted Kellner, a Milwaukee investor, and his wife, Mary, contributed to Biden’s campaign in July because Biden is a “good friend,” Ted Kellner said in an interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal. Mary Kellner contributed $5,600 and Ted contributed $2,800 to Biden’s campaign.

The Kellners have contributed more than $1 million to Republican state and federal candidates and party committees since 2006. They gave $204,000 to Scott Walker’s campaigns for governor and this past February gave $10,000 to Brian Hagedorn’s successful campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Ted Kellner hosted a tony fundraiser for President Donald Trump last year.

