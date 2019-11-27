Ted and Mary Kellner have donated $1 million to state GOP candidates, but now giving to Biden.

Two longtime Wisconsin backers of GOP federal and statewide candidates contributed the maximum donations to Democrat Joe Biden’s presidential campaign.

Ted Kellner, a Milwaukee investor, and his wife, Mary, contributed to Biden’s campaign in July because Biden is a “good friend,” Ted Kellner said in an interview with the Milwaukee Business Journal. Mary Kellner contributed $5,600 and Ted contributed $2,800 to Biden’s campaign.

The Kellners have contributed more than $1 million to Republican state and federal candidates and party committees since 2006. They gave $204,000 to Scott Walker’s campaigns for governor and this past February gave $10,000 to Brian Hagedorn’s successful campaign for Wisconsin Supreme Court. Ted Kellner hosted a tony fundraiser for President Donald Trump last year.