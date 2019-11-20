Bucks Beat Hiring Targets on Fiserv Forum
Team "won the championship" in hiring city residents, businesses says Mayor Barrett.
The Milwaukee Bucks and city officials gathered Tuesday to celebrate a successful effort to hire unemployed city residents and minority-run businesses in building the $524 million Fiserv Forum complex.
“As the final numbers come in, it’s clear we won the championship,” said Mayor Tom Barrett at a press conference in the arena’s atrium.
As is required on all deals where more than $1 million of city money is involved, the team and its contractors were required to use underemployed or unemployed city residents for 40 percent of the construction work hours and pay a prevailing wage, allocate 25 percent of the construction contracts by dollar value to certified Small Business Enterprises (SBEs) and allocate 18 percent of the professional services contracts to SBEs.
“It was important for all involved that those that worked on the project looked like those that live in the city,” said Alderman Khalif Rainey. He praised the Bucks as a model corporate citizen.
Payments for construction contracts totaled $98 million (36.8 percent) exceeding the 25 percent target. Professional services contracted totaled $5.6 million (21 percent).
“This was a big thing for us to ensure this was going to benefit the entire city,” said team senior vice president Alex Lasry.
The city and Bucks jointly funded a $750,000 workforce development effort as part of the project. “I believe it was worth every penny,” said Barrett. The effort included town- hall meetings outside of Downtown, a software system and targeted outreach efforts.
Qualifying firms participating in the arena complex’s construction include architecture firm RINKA, Rams Contracting, JCP Construction, Duwe Metal Products and Abaxent.
Why announce the results now when the arena opened in August 2018? A city spokesperson said it was a matter of collecting the data and coordinating schedules.
The results had been reported quarterly to the Common Council through October 2018 and included extensive written reports. The latest briefing, which included data through June 2018, was presented by Lasry, Lafayette Crump of Prism Technical Group, Carla Cross of Cross Management Services and a representative of project general contractor Mortenson Construction. Cross and Prism led the monitoring and reporting effort.
And while the program celebrated a number of successes, including capacity building in a number of firms, one of the companies participating wound up in legal trouble. Sonag Ready Mix, led by Muskego resident Brian Ganos, received more than $5 million in arena-related contracts, but may have done so illegitimately. Ganos pled guilty to federal contracting fraud charges in June 2019 and is facing decades in jail. Sonag has been involved in virtually all major government-subsidized projects in the region in recent years, including Northwestern Mutual‘s new office tower. The firm is now closed. Ganos was indicted earlier this month for possession of child pornography.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the New Bucks Arena
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Beat Hiring Targets on Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2019
- Murphy’s Law: Taxpayers Make Bucks, Brewers Rich - Bruce Murphy - Apr 16th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Master Plan for Park East - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 15th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Plan Massive Arena Signs - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 12th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks’ New Bar Is “The MECCA” - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Planning Sports Bar for Live Block - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 24th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Good City Brewing’s New Taproom - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 23rd, 2019
- Good City Brewing Opens At Fiserv Forum - Jennifer Rick - Jan 22nd, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Demolition From the Inside - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 16th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Watch the Bradley Center Roof Drop - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 13th, 2019
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bradley Center To Go Boom - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 3rd, 2019
- Fiserv Forum Adds Drink Wisconsinbly - Jennifer Rick - Dec 8th, 2018
- Friday Photos: Arena Apartments Rising - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bulls Put Fiserv Forum To The Test - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 4th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Honor Herb Kohl at Arena Opening - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Open Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 26th, 2018
- Governor Walker Celebrates Grand Opening of the Fiserv Forum - Gov. Scott Walker - Aug 26th, 2018
- Walker Reconsiders Fiserv Subsidy? - Chuck Quirmbach - Aug 3rd, 2018
- Wisconsin Center District Announces Substantial Completion of Fiserv Forum - Wisconsin Center District - Jul 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Will Play in Fiserv Forum - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 26th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Plan German-Style Holiday Market - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 16th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Show Off Nearly Finished Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 28th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Monumental Sign - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 14th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Getting Custom-Painted Fire Hydrants - Jeramey Jannene - Jun 6th, 2018
- Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center to Launch Sustainability Program - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sports Center - Jun 5th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Still Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Good City Brewing Tapped for Bucks’ Live Block - Jeramey Jannene - May 31st, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Beat Hiring Goals on Arena - Jeramey Jannene - May 23rd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Is Bucks Live Block Good Urbanism? - Jeramey Jannene - May 22nd, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena 95% Complete; See Inside - Jeramey Jannene - May 18th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Old World Third St. Bar - Jeramey Jannene - May 8th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Won’t Play in Fiserv Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Apr 27th, 2018
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Live Block Eliminates Performance Space - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: City Panel Okays Live Block Shrinkage - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 4th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks’ Live Block Connector Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena 68% Complete - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2017
- Bucks’ Health Clinic Will Soon Open - Graham Kilmer - Nov 9th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil Arena Parking Garage - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 31st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena On Budget, On Schedule - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 5th, 2017
- Friday Photos: Live Block Work Starts in Deer District - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 22nd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Top Off New Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Aug 24th, 2017
- Photo Gallery: Touring The New Bucks Arena - Graham Kilmer - Aug 1st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside New Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2017
- Friday Photos: The Deer District Rises - Jeramey Jannene - May 12th, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Approves Arena, Hammes Design Changes - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 1st, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Committee Okays Two Downtown Designs - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 22nd, 2017
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Unveil New Signs for Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 14th, 2017
- Friday Photos: Arena Rises from Frozen Tundra - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 16th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Live Block is a Slam Dunk - Jeramey Jannene - Dec 5th, 2016
- Friday Photos: New Bucks Arena From Above - Jeramey Jannene - Oct 7th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Council Okays Streetcar to Bucks Arena - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 6th, 2016
- Friday Photos: Bucks Arena Work Prep - Jeramey Jannene - May 27th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Design Approved - Jeramey Jannene - May 17th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: How Urban is Bucks New Arena? - Jeramey Jannene - Mar 18th, 2016
- Eyes on Milwaukee: New Bucks Arena Approved - Jeramey Jannene - Sep 22nd, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Is Abele Dumping the Marcus Center? - Bruce Murphy - Jul 28th, 2015
- Eyes on Milwaukee: Bucks Arena Winners and Losers - Jeramey Jannene - Jul 17th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: How Abele Bailed Out Walker - Bruce Murphy - Jun 11th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Abele Plan for Bucks Arena Won’t Work - Bruce Murphy - Jun 4th, 2015
- Back in the News: Bucks Bailout Gets Even Bigger - Bruce Murphy - Jun 1st, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Arena Plan is Massive Tax Shift to Milwaukee - Bruce Murphy - May 29th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: MMAC Plays Hardball on Bucks Arena - Bruce Murphy - May 5th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: State Bucks Arena Plan Fleeces Milwaukee - Bruce Murphy - Apr 23rd, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: The Secret Tax Subsidy Society - Bruce Murphy - Apr 14th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Should City/County Donate More to NBA Arena? - Bruce Murphy - Mar 24th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Bucks Owners Must Build Without Subsidy - Bruce Murphy - Mar 10th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: How Could Walker Refuse Incredible Deal? - Bruce Murphy - Feb 12th, 2015
- Murphy’s Law: Foundation Helps Herb Kohl Get $20 Million Windfall - Bruce Murphy - Dec 18th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: How Will NBA Arena Benefit the City? - Bruce Murphy - Dec 2nd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: Dispute Over Bucks Arena Goes National - Bruce Murphy - Oct 23rd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: 10 Reasons To Build Bucks Arena on Wisconsin Ave. - Bruce Murphy - Oct 8th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: How UWM Deal Will Affect the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - Jul 3rd, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: Four Plans to Save the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - May 15th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: 10 Key Issues in NBA Arena Debate - Bruce Murphy - Apr 24th, 2014
- Murphy’s Law: $1 Billion Needed for Milwaukee Facilities - Bruce Murphy - Dec 12th, 2013
- Murphy’s Law: New Moves to Bail Out the Bucks - Bruce Murphy - Oct 15th, 2013
Political Contributions Tracker
Displaying political contributions between people mentioned in this story. Learn more.
- June 22, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Lafayette Crump
- April 2, 2018 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Carla Cross
- June 21, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Carla Cross
- February 23, 2017 - Tom Barrett received $400 from Lafayette Crump
- March 30, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $2,000 from Alex Lasry
- March 9, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $50 from Lafayette Crump
- March 3, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Alex Lasry
- February 2, 2016 - Tom Barrett received $100 from Lafayette Crump
- February 1, 2016 - Khalif Rainey received $801 from Alex Lasry
- December 31, 2015 - Tom Barrett received $1,000 from Brian Ganos
Eyes on Milwaukee
-
City Subsidy for Schuster’s Project OkayedNov 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
Admiral’s Wharf Sails Through CommitteeNov 19th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene
-
See Every Property In The CityNov 18th, 2019 by Jeramey Jannene