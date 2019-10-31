Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Have you heard of the newest hot spot in town? After beginning in Minneapolis, Indeed Brewing Company recently set up its new location right here in Milwaukee, but with a twist. Not only does Indeed brew some of its original beers the brewery is famous for, it also makes several Milwaukee-only beers that you can’t find anywhere else, and we at Urban Milwaukee would like to give the brewery a proper Milwaukee welcome!

Urban Milwaukee members are invited to an Indeed Brewing Company Beer Bash on Thursday, November 7th starting at 6 p.m. An RSVP is required as space is limited. Members can bring one guest, but must request an additional ticket when reserving their spot. Multiple tours of the brewery will occur intermittently throughout the evening, with multiple 6 oz. pours available for members and brewers will be mingling and available throughout the night for Q&A with everyone attending.

Indeed Brewing Company is located at 530 S. 2nd St. in Walker’s Point. There are currently nine original beers on tap only in Milwaukee, with a large variety of Minneapolis creations and other craft beers available by the bottle.

As their website jokes, Indeed Brewing is “bridging the border battle” between Wisconsin and Minnesota, and we at Urban Milwaukee think its about time since we would have missed out on all this delicious beer if they hadn’t set up shop on our side of the Mississippi.

But geography aside, the event is planned to reward Urban Milwaukee’s loyal members and create an easy-going way for our staff and writers and readers and supporters to get together to try multiple tasty beers in a classic city neighborhood. Here’s the rundown: arrive at 6 p.m.. First tour starts at 6:30 p.m. with more available intermittently throughout the night. Grab a couple of free pours, and enjoy your favorite beers and convivial conversation for the rest of the night. We’d love to have a locally made craft beer with you.

So, RSVP today.

Not a Member, but Still Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. Simply sign-up to become a member for just $9/month and you will immediately be able to reserve your Beer Bash tickets. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website with a faster moving photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events in town (music, theaters, festivals, fun) as well as unique tours and ton of other deals.

For more information about the perks of becoming a member, visit our membership page.

And claim your Beer Bash tickets here.