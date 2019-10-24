Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee’s summer festival may be long gone, but there is still the city’s largest fall festival left, one that is vastly different than the rest: Trainfest.

Trainfest is a celebration of model railroading where science, technology, engineering, art and math all come together under one roof. The Wisconsin State Fair Expo Center is home to Trainfest, which spans the distance of five football fields. On November 9th and 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 to 5 p.m. (date dependent) train buffs, families, railroad fans and railroad novices meet once a year to marvel at more than 70 unique running railroads. This year, Trainfest is expanding into the Cream Puff Building adjacent to the Expo Center, which has provided an additional football field worth of space. And of course, there will be new products from dozens of manufacturers on display and available for purchases, as well as children’s activities, new layouts, and new hobby deals. Time to dust off your overalls and engineer hats and get aboard this train. And this year, the ride is on us.

Urban Milwaukee offers the city’s only news site membership program, and its filled with perks such as this one. If you’re one of the first three to sign-up to become a member, you’re guaranteed two tickets to America’s Largest Operating Model Railroad Show: Trainfest. The tickets are worth $32 and are available while our supplies last.

Current members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

By becoming a member, you’ll not only help support Urban Milwaukee’s journalism, but you’ll help us continue to grow and sustain our publication, which now publishes more than 50 stories and 110 press releases per week. Whether you love trains, have an interest in trails, or don’t know anything about them, there’s so much to do and see at Trainfest that it will appear to many. As Trainfest’s creators put it, the event is “an inspirational playground.”

It’s a great event, and the tickets are among the many perks for becoming an Urban Milwaukee member. The other perks include:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St., Milwaukee, WI.

Ability to comment on stories

All this for just $9/month, or $99 per year, but this week only we are offering a special Record Readership Special and new members can use special discount code BESTYEAR75 to access a $75 membership for the first year. That’s a $24 discount off the normal price of an annual Urban Milwaukee membership, but this deal is valid only until Sunday, October 27th. In addition, if you’re one of the first three new members to sign-up, you are guaranteed two tickets to Trainfest valued at $32 while supplies last. Signing-up is easy, and you are welcome to cancel at anytime.

Once you become a member, watch for an email from an Urban Milwaukee staff member. Current members are eligible to claim two Trainfest tickets, while supplies last.

Trainfest runs November 9th and 10th at State Fair Park’s Expo Center and Cream Puff Building. To learn more about the event including activities, exhibits, and the layout, visit its website.