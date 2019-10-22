More than 100 Membership Giveaways!
We've offered more than 100 discounts and freebies in 2019. Here's what's in store if you join up.
By now, you’ve probably heard about Urban Milwaukee’s membership program. It’s the only news-site program of its kind in Milwaukee, with all kinds of perks and member-only freebies and deals.
Think we’re exaggerating? We’ve compiled a list of all of our membership offers from just this year, from January 1, 2019 to today. And wow, it’s a lot. The full list includes:
All these free tickets:
- “Josh Gates Live!” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- South Milwaukee Performing Art Center’s “Music that Made Milwaukee Famous”
- Early Music Now’s “Red Priest ‘The Baroque Bohemians: Gypsy Fever from Campfire to Court”
- Frankly Music’s “Robert & Clara”
- The Florentine Opera’s “Con Amore”
- Milwaukee Marathon – Full Marathon Passes
- Milwaukee Marathon – Half Marathon Passes
- Milwaukee Marathon – 5k Passes
- Brewcity Bruisers FebruaryRoller Derby Bout
- “Love Vibes Only” tour at the Miller High Life Theatre
- Central Standard Craft Distillery’s showcase “86’d: Battle of the Bartenders”
- “It’s Not You, It’s Me, The Second City” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- “Strange Snow: at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre
- Brewcity Bruisers March Roller Derby Bout
- Special “Wonder Woman” Movie Screening at Oriental Theatre
- Early Music Now’s “For Two Lutes”
- Frankly Music’s “The Art of the Cello”
- “Step Afrika!” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Gathering Place Brewing Co.’s “Lager & Friends” event
- Florentine Opera’s “The Coronation of Poppea”
- 20th Annual MANDIs
- Glass & Griddle’s “Bad + Boozy” event
- Frankly Music Presents “Brooklyn Rider”
- Early Music Now’s “Mystical Arts of Tibet”
- South Milwaukee Performing Art Center Presets “Unboxed”
- “The Secret Comedy of Women” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Muslim Film Festival’s “Same God” screening
- Brewcity Bruisers April Roller Derby Bout
- “Long Shot” Movies Passes
- Brewcity Bruisers May Roller Derby Bout
- Glass & Griddle’s “Derby Day Soirée” event
- “American Girl Live” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Florentine Opera’s “A Night at the Opera: 85th Anniversary Concert”
- Frankly Music’s Season Finale
- “John Wick: Chapter 3” Movie Passes
- “One Nation Under a Groove Tour starring George Clinton” at the Miller High Life Theatre
- Water Lantern Festival
- PrideFest Weekend Passes
- PrideFest VIP Passes
- Bloody Mary Festival
- Lakefront Festival of Art
- Summerfest
- “An Evening with John Gurda” event
- Asia Fest
- Bastille Days Wine Tasting
- Festa Italiana
- Special “Pavarotti” Screening Passes
- Bristol Renaissance Faire
- MKE Air & Water Show – General Seating, Youth Seating and Reserved Parking
- German Fest
- Wisconsin State Fair
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Todd Barry
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Judah Friedlander
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Beth Stelling
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Ari Shaffir
- Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Choose Your Show
- “Angel Has Fallen” Movie Passes
- The John Scofield Trio
- Irish Fest
- Tomato Romp – Tomato Fight Tickets
- Tomato Romp – Bloody Mary Challenge Tickets
- Wise Fest Single Day Admission
- Frankly Music’s Season Opener
- Fashion Week Passes
- Fall Experiment Two-Day Passes with Steve Aoki Concert
- Early Music Now’s “TENET”
- Milwaukee Film Festival Vouchers
- “That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- “One Night in Memphis”at Marcus Performing Arts Center
- Early Music Now’s “Soundscape: Leonardo da Vinci”
- Frankly Music’s “A Violin’s Life, Vol. 3”
These other freebies and giftcards:
- Breadsmith’s “Free Bread a Week for a Year” punch cards
- Shred415 Free Week of Classes
- Shred415 Welcome Back Special
- Ian’s Pizza giftcards
- Bastille Bucks at Bastille Days
- Lake Geneva Canopy Tours – $100 giftcards
- Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest Food/Drink giftcard bundles
These Beer Bashes:
- February 22nd: Company Brewing
- March 7th: Third Space Brewing
- May 15th: Gathering Place Brewing Co.
- June 20th: Black Husky Brewing
- August 1st: MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom
This Cocktail Hour event:
- July 8th: Great Lakes Distillery
These free tours:
- 7Seventy7 Apartment Complex
- Milwaukee Fortress Apartment Complex
- Milwaukee Public Library Central
- Guardian Fine Art Services
- Milwaukee Public Library Central Green Roof Tour
- The Quin Apartment Complex
- Cream City Hostel
- ‘Jan Serr: A Painter’s Photographs of India’ Guided Artist Talk
These discounted tours:
- 10 Sculpture Milwaukee Guided Tours
- 4 Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)
Extra Discounts:
- 50%-off Urban Milwaukee’s 11th Anniversary Celebration tickets
- 10%-off Urban MIlwaukee: The Store
And this Cash Mob:
- August 7th: The Sherman Phoenix
All this, and we’re not stopping. We still have two more months left in 2019, and even more things to give to our loyal members. But already in 2019, we’ve more than doubled the amount of giveaways for members offered in 2018. So, yes, an Urban Milwaukee membership can be a very good deal.
