We've offered more than 100 discounts and freebies in 2019. Here's what's in store if you join up.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

By now, you’ve probably heard about Urban Milwaukee’s membership program. It’s the only news-site program of its kind in Milwaukee, with all kinds of perks and member-only freebies and deals.

Think we’re exaggerating? We’ve compiled a list of all of our membership offers from just this year, from January 1, 2019 to today. And wow, it’s a lot. The full list includes:

All these free tickets:

“Josh Gates Live!” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

South Milwaukee Performing Art Center’s “Music that Made Milwaukee Famous”

Early Music Now’s “Red Priest ‘The Baroque Bohemians: Gypsy Fever from Campfire to Court”

Frankly Music’s “Robert & Clara”

The Florentine Opera’s “Con Amore”

Milwaukee Marathon – Full Marathon Passes

Milwaukee Marathon – Half Marathon Passes

Milwaukee Marathon – 5k Passes

Brewcity Bruisers FebruaryRoller Derby Bout

“Love Vibes Only” tour at the Miller High Life Theatre

Central Standard Craft Distillery’s showcase “86’d: Battle of the Bartenders”

“It’s Not You, It’s Me, The Second City” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

“Strange Snow: at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Brewcity Bruisers March Roller Derby Bout

Special “Wonder Woman” Movie Screening at Oriental Theatre

Early Music Now’s “For Two Lutes”

Frankly Music’s “The Art of the Cello”

“Step Afrika!” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Gathering Place Brewing Co.’s “Lager & Friends” event

Florentine Opera’s “The Coronation of Poppea”

20th Annual MANDIs

Glass & Griddle’s “Bad + Boozy” event

Frankly Music Presents “Brooklyn Rider”

Early Music Now’s “Mystical Arts of Tibet”

South Milwaukee Performing Art Center Presets “Unboxed”

“The Secret Comedy of Women” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Muslim Film Festival’s “Same God” screening

Brewcity Bruisers April Roller Derby Bout

“Long Shot” Movies Passes

Brewcity Bruisers May Roller Derby Bout

Glass & Griddle’s “Derby Day Soirée” event

“American Girl Live” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Florentine Opera’s “A Night at the Opera: 85th Anniversary Concert”

Frankly Music’s Season Finale

“John Wick: Chapter 3” Movie Passes

“One Nation Under a Groove Tour starring George Clinton” at the Miller High Life Theatre

Water Lantern Festival

PrideFest Weekend Passes

PrideFest VIP Passes

Bloody Mary Festival

Lakefront Festival of Art

Summerfest

“An Evening with John Gurda” event

Asia Fest

Bastille Days Wine Tasting

Festa Italiana

Special “Pavarotti” Screening Passes

Bristol Renaissance Faire

MKE Air & Water Show – General Seating, Youth Seating and Reserved Parking

German Fest

Wisconsin State Fair

Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Todd Barry

Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Judah Friedlander

Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Beth Stelling

Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Ari Shaffir

Milwaukee Comedy Festival – Choose Your Show

“Angel Has Fallen” Movie Passes

The John Scofield Trio

Irish Fest

Tomato Romp – Tomato Fight Tickets

Tomato Romp – Bloody Mary Challenge Tickets

Wise Fest Single Day Admission

Frankly Music’s Season Opener

Fashion Week Passes

Fall Experiment Two-Day Passes with Steve Aoki Concert

Early Music Now’s “TENET”

Milwaukee Film Festival Vouchers

“That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody” at Marcus Performing Arts Center

“One Night in Memphis”at Marcus Performing Arts Center

Early Music Now’s “Soundscape: Leonardo da Vinci”

Frankly Music’s “A Violin’s Life, Vol. 3”

These other freebies and giftcards:

Breadsmith’s “Free Bread a Week for a Year” punch cards

Shred415 Free Week of Classes

Shred415 Welcome Back Special

Ian’s Pizza giftcards

Bastille Bucks at Bastille Days

Lake Geneva Canopy Tours – $100 giftcards

Walker’s Point 5th Street Fest Food/Drink giftcard bundles

These Beer Bashes:

February 22nd: Company Brewing

March 7th: Third Space Brewing

May 15th: Gathering Place Brewing Co.

June 20th: Black Husky Brewing

August 1st: MobCraft Beer Brewery and Taproom

This Cocktail Hour event:

July 8th: Great Lakes Distillery

These free tours:

7Seventy7 Apartment Complex

Milwaukee Fortress Apartment Complex

Milwaukee Public Library Central

Guardian Fine Art Services

Milwaukee Public Library Central Green Roof Tour

The Quin Apartment Complex

Cream City Hostel

‘Jan Serr: A Painter’s Photographs of India’ Guided Artist Talk

These discounted tours:

10 Sculpture Milwaukee Guided Tours

4 Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)

Extra Discounts:

50%-off Urban Milwaukee’s 11th Anniversary Celebration tickets

10%-off Urban MIlwaukee: The Store

And this Cash Mob:

August 7th: The Sherman Phoenix

All this, and we’re not stopping. We still have two more months left in 2019, and even more things to give to our loyal members. But already in 2019, we’ve more than doubled the amount of giveaways for members offered in 2018. So, yes, an Urban Milwaukee membership can be a very good deal.

Add to that our current deal, as this week we celebrate a new readership high. To help celebrate our highest annual page view count in our 11 year history, we’ve dropped our annual membership fee to just $75 for the first year. To become a member and gain access to freebies like this, use special discount code BESTYEAR75 on our easy-to-use sign-up form.

This is only one part of what you’ll get when you become a member. For the entire list of our many membership perks, visit our membership welcome page.

Yes, it’s a great deal. And a great way to support a local publication you enjoy reading.