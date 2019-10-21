Fitzgerald appoints Bob Spindell, GOP donor and supporter of Voter ID law, to state commission.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A supporter of the state’s controversial Voter ID law and former Republican National Committee delegate has been appointed to the state’s partisan elections board.

The appointment of Bob Spindell was announced Thursday by GOP Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. Spindell, whose appointment must be approved the Republican-controlled state Senate, replaces outgoing commissioner Jodi Jensen.

Spindell is a senior vice president with the Milwaukee office of Gottesman Co., one of the nation’s largest mergers and acquisitions firms. Spindell is also a member of the City of Milwaukee Election Commission.

As a 2016 delegate to the Republican presidential convention, Spindell supported President Trump’s nomination.

Between January 2010 and July 2018, Spindell contributed nearly $8,000 to legislative and statewide candidates – all Republicans. Top recipients of Spindell’s contributions were:

Former Gov. Scott Walker, about $2,000

Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, $675

Former GOP Sen. Leah Vukmir, of Brookfield, $550

The six-member Wisconsin Elections Commission enforces the state’s elections laws. Four members are chosen by Democratic and Republican legislative leaders, and two members are appointed by the governor, subject to Senate approval. The appointees serve staggered five-year terms.