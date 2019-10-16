Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

A Brookfield-based provider of hydration treatments for a variety of health conditions is opening a second location in the Historic Third Ward.

H2O Health Hydration Oasis is planning to open a 1,900-square-foot clinic in the Jefferson Block building at 130 N. Jefferson St. in December.

Founded by Dr. Alia Fox, an anesthesiologist, the clinic provides IV hydration and vitamin treatments.

“We literally can’t fit any more people,” said Fox of the first location in an interview. The Brookfield clinic opened in December 2017. She said the location at 17111 W. Greenfield Ave. was a good fit because it was near the hospitals she was still working at. “I needed to have that first office closer to me,” said Fox.

The Historic Third Ward location is about getting closer to the customer. It will allow a downtown customer base to easily visit before, after or even during the workday.

H2O provides service to patients with a variety of health conditions. “Hangovers are one of the smallest portions,” said Fox. “We have a very large cancer-chemo therapy population.” She said the IV service is restorative after having the taxing cancer treatment. Fox said other customers are athletes looking to assist with recovery and individuals with Chrons disease or other gastrointestinal issues. The service also helps those recovering from the a cold.

The new space will be similar to the first with a focus on providing a relaxing environment with lounge chairs, said Fox.

Treatments start at $79.

The clinic would be located in the southwest corner of the full-block building, at the corner N. Jefferson St. and E. Corcoran St. The space the clinic will occupy was most recently occupied by Best Fitness.

Innovative Construction Solutions of Brookfield is leading the buildout for Fox.

The building, developed by New Land Enterprises, is also home to Camp Bar and the bar’s event space Campsite 131. Five floors of apartments, totaling 217 units, are located on the building’s upper floors. Street artist MTO painted two murals depicting endangered animals breakdancing in the presence of large American Idol logos on four street walls in the building’s interior courtyard this summer. The artist previously painted the large frog on the side of the Oriental Theatre, another New Land property, near the entrance to Black Cat Alley.

Jefferson Block

Brookfield Photos

