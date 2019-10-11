Perfect opportunity for East Side living in this updated and meticulously maintained unit at Landmark on the Lake. Enjoy the beautiful city skyline from this 21st floor condo. Kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters and custom cabinets. Spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows and door to private balcony. Bathroom with full size washer and dryer. One indoor parking space and storage unit included. Walk steps to Brady Street or to the gorgeous lakefront. You’ll love the building amenities including: outdoor terrace, yoga room, fitness center, indoor pool and 24 hour door man. Call today for a showing, this one won’t last!

The Breakdown

Address: 1660 N. Prospect Ave., Unit #2103

Size: 733 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Total Rooms: 3

Year Built: 1990

Price: $225,000

Taxes: $4,047

Fees: $331/Month

Parking: 1 indoor parking spot

Walk Score: 88

MLS#: 1663442

