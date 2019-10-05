Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Riverwest bar and restaurant Milwaukee Beer Bistro, 2730 N. Humboldt Blvd., will be closing its doors this weekend.

In a Facebook post Thursday, the Beer Bistro invited its customers to a final celebration on Sunday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., an event which will feature drink specials, free food, and closeout liquor sales. “It is with great regret that we inform all of our amazing customers that this will be our last weekend open for business. But please come out and celebrate the last six years we shared. Prost,” the post read.

The restaurant, which opened in 2014, was owned and operated by Russ Davis‘ Vecchio Entertainment Group. Davis also operates Twisted Fisherman, the Hubbard Park Lodge and Beer Garden and Riverwalk Boat Tours.

Milwaukee Beer Bistro manager Jordan Kremin told OnMilwaukee.com this week that the restaurant

plans to concentrate on expanding its Kitchen Collective. The Collective, which offers commercial

kitchen space to food trucks, caterers, and other businesses in the food industry, currently has 12 tenants, a number which, according to Kremin, it plans to increase soon.

“It’s taking a great deal of time and energy, so we’ve chosen to concentrate on growing that business,”

Kremlin added.

With a menu showcasing an impressive list of local, national and international beers and wines, cocktails

with names such as “Tight Sweater,” “Midnight Lace,” and “Abby Road” and hearty Wisconsin fare like

Brat Chowder, Bistro Cheese Curds, and Crispy Brat Rolls, the Beer Bistro quickly drew a strong following. The restaurant was featured on the Travel Network TV series, “Food Paradise,” in 2016.

The Beer Bistro replaced Davis’ former restaurant in the space, Rio West Cantina.

