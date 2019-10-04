Lease a Brilliant BreakWater Condo
This unit has breathtaking views, a gourmet kitchen with granite counters and upgraded stainless appliances
BreakWater Condominiums is lakefront living at it’s best! This one bedroom, one and a half bath unit features an open concept with combined living and dining area, gourmet kitchen with granite counters, upgraded stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. Enjoy the over-sized private deck with stunning views of Lake Michigan. Master suite with large walk-in closet and marble tiled bathroom. In-unit laundry, one indoor parking space and storage unit included. Just move in and enjoy all that Downtown and the East Side have to offer!
The Breakdown
- Address: 1313 N. Franklin Pl., #1005
- Size: 1,127 sq-ft
- Bedrooms: 1
- Bathrooms: 1.5
- Total Rooms: 4
- Year Built: 2009
- Rent $3,300/Month
- Parking: 1 indoor parking space
- Walk Score: 43
- MLS#: 1662141
Photos
