Become a Member, Get Free Film Festival Tickets

Urban Milwaukee members can get two free tickets to the film of their choice, valued at $26.

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The 11th annual Milwaukee Film Festival is right around the corner, featuring more than 350 films, dozens of special guests, tons of fun events and much more. The Milwaukee Film Festival always supports local filmmakers, pushing Milwaukee forward as a center for film culture. It’s truly a tribute to the best of film, the best of visual arts, and the best of human creativity. With two new cinema venues, it’s simple to catch a movie throughout Milwaukee and Cedarburg. The Film Festival is always one of Urban Milwaukee’s annual highlights, and we want you to celebrate with us.

Urban Milwaukee is offering a special membership deal. If you’re one of the first five new members to sign-up using discount code FILMFEST, you are guaranteed to receive two general admission vouchers that will provide you access to a Milwaukee Film Festival movie of your choice. That’s a $26 value, on us. If you do not use special code FILMFEST when signing you, you are not guaranteed vouchers.

With a variety of genres, theater locations, dates and showtimes for you to choose from, we believe there will be something for all to enjoy. Follow this link to browse this year’s films.

Once you become a member using special discount code FILMFEST, please watch for an email regarding voucher pick-up instructions. Because these are vouchers and not specific tickets, please visit any Film Festival box office to redeem your voucher ahead of time to ensure your spot at the film of your choice.

Current members can claim up to two free vouchers for the Film Fest by clicking here, while we have vouchers available.

Our publication offers a unique membership program unlike that of any news-site in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’ll be the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events.

There’s a ton of other perks that come with becoming a member, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99/year. But, if you’re one of the first five to become either a monthly or annual member using the discount code FILMFEST when signing-up, you’ll receive two free Milwaukee Film Festival vouchers to use at the film of your choice. Signing-up is easy, and you may cancel at anytime. Current members can follow this link to claim up to two vouchers, while supplies last.

The Milwaukee Film Festival runs October 17th through the 31st. More information on these films, including locations and showtimes, can be found here. Also please note: this deal will provide members with up to two movie vouchers, which can be redeemed at any participating box office. We recommend you do so days prior to your movie screening of choice for guaranteed entry.