The Season Finale Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!)

Adam Carr again serves as guide to unique outdoor tour of the city. $10 off for UM members!

Newaukee’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!) returns for one more city tour of the season, and this tour is about all things nature. Hop on Newaukee’s bus, as we are guided through a unique state parks exploration.

Join Milwaukee storyteller Adam Carr as he conducts a unique city-spanning tour featuring walks in three spectacular and spectacularly different settings. The tour will also include delicious food/snacks from restaurants/businesses along the route.

This tour will be largely outdoors and this route will be followed, rain or shine. So, come prepared for the weather and moderate walks that will include some trials.

There will be three stops during this tour, with special guests and food throughout. Be prepared to explore.

Start at Velobahn Coffee & Cycle (3618 W. Pierce St.)

Explore a section of the Hand Aaron State Trail, focusing on the Menomonee Valley & Three Bridges Park

Walk on Lakeshore State Park while learning about the land and soaking in the spectacular lake views

Escape the city amount the leaves, trees and trails of Havenwoods State Forest

(Route is subject to change).

If the weather is amendable, after the tour, Adam will lead a bike ride to the western terminus of Hank Aaron State Trail. So, bring your bike if you’re interested!

This tour is open to all Milwaukeeans, but as an added bonus, Urban Milwaukee members will receive a discounted price – $10 off their ticket.

Full-priced tickets are $30 per person. Members pay $20. The tour is on Saturday, October 19th from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Tickets can be bought on Eventbrite and to learn more about the tour, check Newaukee’s website.

Existing members will be shown a discount code on our Members Giveaways & Deals page as well as via email, which you’ll be able to see when you sign-up.

Not a Member, but Want to Come?

We’d love to have you join us. This tour is open to the public, but to receive $10 off tour tickets, simply sign-up to become a member for just $9 per month and you will find your discount code to purchase your tickets here. In addition, you will gain access to an ad-free website, improved photo browser and an ever-growing number of free tickets to marquee events (Milwaukee Film Festival, Holiday Folk Faire International and Marcus Center to name just a few.

So join us and purchase your $10-off tickets to this summer’s Milwaukee Tour (for Milwaukeeans!). Space is limited, so act fast.