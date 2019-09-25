Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Less than a year after it opened its new headquarters in a redeveloped building at 3300 N. Martin Luther King Jr. in the city’s Harambee neighborhood, Bader Philanthropies is embarking on another project to expand its commitment to the area and improve the quality of life for neighborhood residents.

“Bader Philanthropies moved to Harambee to deepen our commitment to Milwaukee,” said Dan Bader, president and CEO of Bader Philanthropies in a release. “We wanted to be in a place where we could truly live our mission by putting down roots and embedding ourselves in a neighborhood. Harambee residents are giving a voice to ideas that have the potential to enhance the quality of life, the health and wellbeing of our neighbors.”

The firm is redeveloping the two-story building at 3338-46 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. into a home for a cafe and integrated medical and holistic care provider. A 3,000-square-foot addition will be built on the north side of the approximately 7,000-square-foot building. A smaller building, built in 1939, has been demolished to clear way for the expansion.

Sam’s Place, a jazz-infused coffeehouse, will complement owner and jazz drummer‘s downtown coffeehouse CITY.NET Cafe (308 E. Wisconsin Ave). Both locations serve food and coffee drinks from Belton’s Abyssina Coffee Roasters.

Shalem Healing, which is currently operated out of Riverwest, will occupy the second floor. According to a release from Bader, the non-profit medical provider provided by Shalem is at a reduced care or sliding scale based on the patient’s income.

“Shalem Healing’s commitment to holistic wellness, especially for people living in the underserved areas of the city, is the core of what we do,” said Shalem founder Dr. Raphael Moshe Fox. “It is simple, we want to make holistic care such as herbal medicine, acupuncture, food as medicine, stem cell treatment, nutraceuticals, and proper education on seemingly chronic diseases as accessible to the residents living in Harambee and many others who will travel from around Milwaukee.”

Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs called the project “inspiring.” In a statement, the council member who grew up nearby, said: “Time and time again, I have heard residents talk about how much they miss having a place to go to meet a friend for coffee, listen to music or how challenging it can be to care for their physical wellbeing.”

An affiliate of Bader, MLK LLC, acquired the building in 2017 according to city records. The project is expected to cost $4.6 million according to the foundation.

The building was built in 1910 as a home for the Merchant & Farmers State Bank according to the Wisconsin Historical Society.

JCP Construction is serving as the project’s general contractor and American Design Inc is serving as the project architect.

“We are excited to have JCP Construction build what will be an extraordinary community resource for the neighborhood in which they grew up,” said Frank Cumberbatch, vice president for engagement of Bader Philanthropies. JCP, which operates out of an MLK Drive office approximately a mile south, is led by brothers Jame and Jalin Phelps.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2020.

Renderings

Photos

About Bader Philanthropies

Bader Philanthropies was formerly known as the Helen Bader Foundation and was founded by Helen and Alfred Bader. The couple founded a chemical company in Milwaukee that is today known as Sigma-Aldrich Corporation. Through the Helen Daniels Bader Fund and the Isabel and Alfred Bader Fund, the organization supports innovative projects and programs through grants, convening partners, and sharing knowledge to affect emerging issues in key areas. Since its founding in 1992, the Helen Bader Foundation committed more than $250 million in grants and program-related investments, such as loans and equity investments that advance its charitable mission.

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.