Boutique Office Space On The East Side

Office space available from 200-1500 sq-ft in an Art Deco office building with modern amenities and twice the charm

East Side boutique office spaces located in The Clock Tower Building. Sizes vary 200-1500 sq-ft and can be modified. Located on the corner of Prospect and North avenues across from Whole Foods and Columbia St. Marys, this 1920’s Art Deco building offers all the amenities of a modern office with twice the charm! Competitive rates, great terms, high visibility,Â on-site management, in-house internet provider, covered parking, restaurants, bakery, beauty shop, elevators, freight elevator, loading dock and more. Call Aaron at 414-837-8009 or Carole 414-704-7103 for a private tour.

Sponsored byÂ Carole Wehner

Carole Wehner has been managing The Clock Tower Building for the past 20 years. GiveÂ her a call atÂ 414-704-7103 for a private tour.

The Breakdown

Address:Â 2266 N. Prospect Ave.

Size: 200-1500 sq-ft and can be modified

Price: $11-$14 per sq-ft

Property Type: Art Deco office building

Parking:Â Covered parking lot attached

Walkscore: 93

Photos

ContactÂ Carole Wehner

Learn more about this listing and others fromÂ Carole Wehner