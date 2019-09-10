Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Guardian Fine Art Services is a unique new resource for the Milwaukee art community. Founders John Shannon and Jan Serr, whose art collection outgrew their home, were looking for a space to safely store their art and discovered there was no art storage warehouse in town, with the closest being 90 miles away in Chicago. This sparked a five-year journey to create Milwaukee’s only art storage warehouse, called Guardian Fine Art Services, and located in the Design District in the Menomonee Valley.

In March, Urban Milwaukee members took a tour of the storage capabilities the Guardian provides, and now we’ve been invited back for a special exhibition talk. Serr will discuss her current exhibition Jan Serr: A Painter’s Photographs of India on Thursday, September 19th at 4:30 p.m. in a presentation for Urban Milwaukee members and art lovers alike. The event is free for Urban Milwaukee members, but an RSVP is required as space is limited. You may reserve up to two spots to this event.

With a decades-long career exhibiting both nationally and internationally, painter and printmaker Jan Serr has taken up a new discipline. Having been behind the camera for many years, Serr now offers her first solo exhibition dedicated to photography. By beast and by bus, the artist purposefully and spontaneously composed photographs from northern and southern India that depict painterly scenes filled with vivid colors and quiet moments. Like the landscapes, still lifes, and portraits she paints, Serr’s photographs also offer striking images, this time captured through the lens of her camera.

A UW-Milwaukee graduate, where she received her BA and MFA in painting and drawing, Serr studied with such artists as John Colt and Schomer Lichtner. Best known for her paintings and prints, Serr has exhibited with the Marlborough Godard Gallery in Canada, the Rahr West Art Museum, and the Museum of Wisconsin Art. Her work appears in the collections of the Milwaukee Art Museum, the Johnson Foundation, and the Haggerty Museum of Art.

Jan Serr will lead an informal exhibition tour for Urban Milwaukee attendees. Each guest will receive a complimentary copy of the exhibition catalog The Elephant's Eye and are welcome to stay for the public opening reception beginning at 5:30.

Jan Serr’s exhibition talk and viewing will take place on Wednesday, September 19th at 4:30 p.m. Parking is available in the lot on the east side of the building, with additional parking on St. Paul Avenue and 17th Street. The Warehouse is located in the Guardian Fine Art Services Building at 1635 W. St. Paul Avenue in Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley. For more information on Guardian, visit its website.