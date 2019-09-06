Luxury living can be yours in this sought after high rise at Kilbourn Tower. Foyer leads to open floor plan with gourmet kitchen with granite counters, custom cabinets, breakfast bar, tiled backsplash and high end appliances. Spacious living room with floor to ceiling windows with spectacular panoramic views. Master bedroom boasts a walk in closet, private balcony and master bathroom with dual vanities, whirlpool tub and walk-in shower. Second full bathroom and secondnd bedroom are perfect for out of town guests. In-unit laundry and two indoor parking spaces included. Amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse and 24 hour door man.

The Breakdown

Address: 923 E. Kilbourn Ave., Unit #2002

Size: 2,288 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 6

Year Built: 2005

Asking Price: $749,000

Condo Fees: $1,375/Month

Property Taxes: $17,822

Property Type: Condominium

Parking: 2 indoor parking spaces

Walk Score: 92

MLS#: 1657580

