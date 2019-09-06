Get Free Tickets to Elkhorn’s Wise Fest

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Next Saturday, September 14th, Wise Fest returns to Walworth County Fairgrounds for a day of incredible live music, food, and fun. The festival will feature 17 bands from Wisconsin and Illinois, all performing their original works. The festival was created last year by husband and wife duo Melissa and Jeff Weishaar of the band Wise Jennings, who are paying the costs of the festival with their own money; including sound production, administrative costs and most importantly to them: paying the bands. The Weishaars will donate any proceeds above their costs to the Walworth County Fairgrounds.

Wise Fest’s lineup includes such bands as Armchair Boogie, Cullah & The Comrades, Mike Stone Trio, The Thriftones, Wise Jennings, and many more. And not only will there be great music, but plenty of art to see, too. So attendees will be able to enjoy the inspiring beauty displayed around the venue. Camping tickets, as well as general admission single day tickets are available for this event. Urban Milwaukee has a handful of single day tickets for those looking for a day of music and art that we’d like to share with our members – for free.

It’s just another perk in Urban Milwaukee’s membership program, unlike that of any news publication in town. Being a member is like being a Milwaukee insider; you’re the first to get deals on tickets and invitations to cool, members-only events. And if you sign-up today, you’ll receive two free single-day admission tickets to Wise Fest on Saturday, September 14th from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., while supplies last. Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your two tickets.

Wise Fest tickets aren’t the only perk of becoming a member. There’s much more, including:

Free tickets to concerts, festivals, and other events as they become available through our partners

Invitations to member-only events and online chats with a chance to meet and converse with Urban Milwaukee staff, including our periodic Beer Bashes that explore new Milwaukee breweries

A better, faster photo browser on the website

Access to an advertising-free daily or weekly emails

A website free of banner ads that provides faster page loads and a unique, editorial-only experience

A chance to provide support that assures Urban Milwaukee can continue focusing on smart, substantive news coverage rather than clickbait

A 10 percent discount on all merchandise at Urban Milwaukee: The Store, located at 755 N. Milwaukee St. in downtown Milwaukee.

Ability to comment on stories

And for all of those perks, including these two tickets, the price of a membership is just $9/month or $99 for the entire year. But during this exclusive deal, you’ll receive free admission to this unique music fest, valued at $40, while supplies last. And to make this deal even sweeter, we’re offering discounted monthly memberships as part of our Labor Day Special valid this week only. Use special discount code LABOR5 to access a $5 per month membership deal for the entire first year.

So, join us today, and move and groove to some of Wisconsin and Illinois’s finest musicians all day long, on us.

Once you become a member, you can follow this link to reserve your tickets, while supplies last. Current Urban Milwaukee members are also eligible to claim this deal while we have tickets available.

Tickets for Wise Fest are available for the Walworth County Fairgrounds in Elkhorn, Wisconsin. The festival takes place Saturday, September 14, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. at 411 E. Court St. Camping passes are also available for purchase online. For more information on this event, including tickets, vendors, and the special music lineup, visit its website.