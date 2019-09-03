"The city seems to have removed four of the degrees of separation from everyone and it gives Milwaukee a great community feel."

Where do you work and what makes your role awesome?

I am a brewer at Third Space Brewing. Getting to work with such an amazing team of people is a blast. The entire beer scene in Milwaukee is so full of history, innovation, and energy; it’s an amazing thing to be a part of. While the work can be hard in the summer heat, being able to make a product that you feel passionate about is awesome.

How long have you lived in Milwaukee and what brought you here?

This is my lucky 13th year living in Milwaukee. I originally came here for school and stayed because I loved the city and how fast it was growing.

What do you love most about Milwaukee?

It’s definitely the “Smallwaukee” phenomenon. For being a larger city, it’s awesome how frequently you run into people you know. Even just talking to the stranger sitting next to you at a bar will probably lead to some shared friends or experiences. The city seems to have removed four of the degrees of separation from everyone and it gives Milwaukee a great community feel.

What local restaurant is at the top of your list?

I’ve always said that if I’m strapped into the electric chair (yes, I’m innocent, but please don’t make a true-crime doc about it) and I’m getting my last meal, it’s going to be a Comet Cafe Turkenstein with a side of fries and a beer.

What does your ideal Milwaukee weekend look like?

Friday would be a fish fry and some neighborhood bar and brewery hopping. Saturday starts with coffee and ends with tailgating and the Brewers (preferably with the roof open). Sunday would wrap it all up with a Bloody Mary and brunch, a walk or hike with my doggos, and watching the Packers (that’s right, the Brewers will still be playing into October).