How can we create a pedestrian-friendly culture in Milwaukee?

Michael Anderson and Angie Livermore of the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin sit down for a conversation about the MilWALKee Walks initiative and the role of safe streets in a healthy city.

The two describe their work to establish a culture of safer streets through the use of “actions” targeted at high-pedestrian traffic areas where vehicles and pedestrians can mix in sometimes dangerous ways.

The two mobility advocates also share their thoughts on how Milwaukee can become a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city, including the addition of protected bike lanes.

We also discuss the topic of the summer: scooters. Are they good, bad or ugly?

