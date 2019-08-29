Jeramey Jannene
City Beat

MilWALKee Walks

How can we create a pedestrian-friendly culture in Milwaukee?

By - Aug 29th, 2019 06:33 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Yield to Pedestrians. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

Yield to Pedestrians. Photo by Graham Kilmer.

Michael Anderson and Angie Livermore of the Bicycle Federation of Wisconsin sit down for a conversation about the MilWALKee Walks initiative and the role of safe streets in a healthy city.

The two describe their work to establish a culture of safer streets through the use of “actions” targeted at high-pedestrian traffic areas where vehicles and pedestrians can mix in sometimes dangerous ways.

The two mobility advocates also share their thoughts on how Milwaukee can become a more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly city, including the addition of protected bike lanes.

We also discuss the topic of the summer: scooters. Are they good, bad or ugly?

Download the Episode – Subscribe on iPhone/iTunes – Subscribe on Google Play – Subscribe on Spotify – Subscribe on Pocket Casts – Subscribe on Stitcher – RSS Feed

Subscribe to the podcast to get future episodes dropped right into your favorite podcast client.

Categories: City Beat

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us