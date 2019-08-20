Brady Street Duplex Plus Storefront

Rare chance to own on historic Brady Street. This mixed-use, three-unit is zoned Local Business and includes a duplex plus storefront with a five car garage and four surface parking spaces. Lower unit has updated kitchen, and both apartments have hardwood floors, built-ins, pantries and are large and bright. Storefront is leased to long term tenants. Apartments easy to rent. Over $5,000 in income when fully leased. Great cash flow for investors, Airbnb or owner occupant.

The Breakdown

Address:Â 1017-19 E. Brady St.

Size:Â 3,200 sq-ft

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 2

Total Rooms: 12

Year Built:Â 1885

Asking Price:Â $449,000

Property Taxes:Â $9,714

Property Type:Â Duplex

Parking:Â 5 car garage plus 4 surface spaces

MLS#:Â 1647500

Walkscore: 95

Photos

