Four groups advance to the finals. Here they talk about why they dance.

A nice crowd was on hand Tuesday night at the Peck Pavilion for the second night of the Marcus Performing Arts Center’s 2019 DANCE MKE competition. The multi-week contest is part of Live at Peck summer programming series.

Out of the five competing dance groups, Water Street Dance Milwaukee, Origins Krew, Bella Via Dance Studio and Dance Academy of Mexico Youth Group have advanced to the Finals.

Want to help pick the next group of winners? Join the fun at 7:00 p.m. on August 13th at the Peck Pavilion at the Marcus Center (929 N. Water St.). The event is free to attend.

Fourteen groups of talented dancers from all backgrounds and disciplines will compete for nine spots in the finals. Come down and be amazed by these talented Milwaukee dancers as they compete for cash prizes and Danceworks scholarships, and bragging rights. There will be a little something for everyone with dance styles including: contemporary, Mexican folklore, hip-hop, American Tribal Belly Dance, lyrical, salsa, contemporary fusion, ballroom and tap.

For more information on the DANCE MKE schedule and all of the free Live at Peck events visit http://www.marcuscenter.org.

Representatives of two of the competing dance groups that advanced to the finals answered some questions.

Bella Via Dance Studio

With Dance MKE, what are you hoping to gain from this experience?

We’re hoping to get a different and refreshing type of competition whose basis is support and positivity, instead of strict competition, and an opportunity to share what we love to do.

Why do you love to dance?

We love to dance because it is an outlet for all our emotions: when we’re happy, sad, stressed or inspired. It is a constant in our lives that never fails to make us feel better.

What is one unique characteristic about you/your group?

We put an emphasis on confidence and believing in everyone, no matter where they started from. Because of this base of people who believe in you, your growth happens steadily and faster, as they help you believe in yourself. We also whipped this dance up in the middle of the season in only 3 1/2 hours!

What is your favorite thing about your dance you performed?

Our favorite thing is that we get to do it as best friends. The choreography mirrors how much we rely on each other in our daily lives. It’s a connection we rarely find with anyone else. In general, the choreography artistically and strategically shows our unique relationship as best friends.

Origins Krew

With DanceMKE – What are you hoping to get from this experience?

To allow dancers more performance opportunities and to hone their skills as dancers.

Why do you love to dance?

I love to dance because of the way it is able to unite people. No matter the skin color, orientation, religion or background, everyone is able to share the love of dance with one another.

What is one unique characteristic about you/your group?

One unique characteristic about Origins is that we are a community crew that is open to the public and is a place for dancers to obtain accessible high-caliber training.

What is your favorite thing about your dance you performed?

The favorite thing is that I have a new set of dancers who have came together this summer.